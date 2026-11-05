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Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadium of Light

Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

RTL+ will show the match live. All broadcasters and streaming options are listed below.

Topics of the week: What has happened at Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb?

Sunderland have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 3-1 to Coventry City in the Premier League, having beaten Brentford 3-2 in the Carabao Cup before that. They scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Dinamo Zagreb have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 1-0 to Rudes in the Croatian league. In the Europa League, Dinamo beat RSC Anderlecht 1-0 and lost 4-2 to Nijmegen. Across the five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded six.

Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Line-ups

Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Form

Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Head-to-head record

Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb: The tables