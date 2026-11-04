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Europa League
team-logoSturm Graz
Graz-Liebenau Stadium
team-logoNK Celje
GOAL-e
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Watch Sturm Graz vs NK Celje live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Sturm Graz vs NK Celje
Sturm Graz
NK Celje
Europa League

Sturm Graz face NK Celje in the Europa League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via livestream today?

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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
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Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Graz-Liebenau Stadium

Sturm Graz and NK Celje kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

Sturm Graz and NK Celje: Recent results

Two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five games leave Sturm Graz with mixed form heading into the match. They most recently drew 1-1 with Wolfsberger AC in the Bundesliga. Their 1-0 victory over Marseille in the Europa League stands out, but they lost 3-2 to Austria Lustenau in the cup. Sturm Graz scored 13 goals and conceded seven in those five games.

NK Celje have been similarly inconsistent, with one win, three draws and one defeat in their last five matches. Most recently, they beat Nafta 4-0 in the Slovenian SNL. Their 2-2 draw with RB Salzburg in the Europa League remains the most notable result, although a 0-3 defeat to Omonia Nicosia followed. Celje scored seven goals and conceded six in that period.

SGR

SGR - Form

GAK
W6-1
OM
W1-0
RIE
D2-2
LUS
L3-2
WAC
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CEL

CEL - Form

OMO
L0-3
MAR
D0-0
SAL
D2-2
OLJ
D1-1
NAF
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: Line-ups

Sturm Graz vs NK Celje Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Ingolitsch

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: Form

SGR

SGR - Form

GAK
W6-1
OM
W1-0
RIE
D2-2
LUS
L3-2
WAC
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CEL

CEL - Form

OMO
L0-3
MAR
D0-0
SAL
D2-2
OLJ
D1-1
NAF
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Sturm GrazDrawNK Celje
2
1
0
Club Friendlies
Sturm Graz badge
Sturm Graz
SGR
2
NK Celje badge
NK Celje
CEL
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Sturm Graz badge
Sturm Graz
SGR
6
NK Celje badge
NK Celje
CEL
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Sturm Graz badge
Sturm Graz
SGR
1
NK Celje badge
NK Celje
CEL
1
FT
9Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored2/3

Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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