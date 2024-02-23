How to watch and live stream Premier League football in Norway

Everything you need to know to catch the Premier League live from Norway this season

Few competitions can compare to the Premier League in terms of popularity. The top-flight of English football has long been the most-watched domestic tier of the game across the world, and as its clubs reach higher and higher, so do the fans tuning in from around the globe.

Broadcast rights across 212 territories over most continents, with potential audiences of up to 4.7 billion, viewership for Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and more only continues to grow as they embark upon another fascinating title race. With players from over a hundred countries having also played their trade at one point or another since the competition was formed over three decades ago, there's always a level of international interest, too - and few quite have an impact like Norway.

From former greats Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and John Arne Riise to modern superstars such as Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, there's always been a Nordic influence on some of the game's biggest clubs, drawing Scandinavian fans to the beautiful game.

So, how can you ensure you don't miss a moment of Premier League action in Norway this season? GOAL guides you through where to watch, upcoming fixtures, and more below.

How to watch the Premier League in Norway

In Norway, coverage of the Premier League is broadcast exclusively through Viaplay, with terrestrial coverage on V Sport Premier League and games streamed through the Viaplay service.

Based in Stockholm, Viaplay offers unrivalled coverage of the Premier League across a host of Nordic, Scandinavian and Eastern European countries, including Norway, Sweden, Poland and more, with its broad range of channels and platform options. Monthly prices for the premium package, including requisite sports channels, start around NOK750.

Below, you can find a list of the upcoming Premier League fixtures set to be aired in Norway:

Upcoming Premier League Fixtures

Date Game Kick-Off Time Channel Sat, February 24 Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest 13:30 CET Viaplay Sat, February 24 Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Everton 16:00 CET Viaplay Sat, February 24 Crystal Palace vs. Burnley 16:00 CET Viaplay Sat, February 24 Manchester United vs. Fulham 16:00 CET Viaplay Sat, February 24 Bournemouth vs. Manchester City 18:30 CET Viaplay Sat, February 24 Arsenal vs. Newcastle United 21:00 CET Viaplay Sun, February 25 Wolves vs. Sheffield United 14:30 CET V Sport Premier League / Viaplay Mon, February 26 West Ham United vs. Brentford 20:30 CET Viaplay

FAQs

Where can you watch the Premier League in Norway?

You can watch the Premier League in Norway through Viaplay, with the broadcaster showcasing matches on traditional television models, through V Sport Premier League, and online through their Viaplay streaming service.

The channel took the rights on a six-year deal starting in 2022, stretching to the end of the 2027-28 Premier League season, which will lead into EURO 2028.

How many Norwegian players are currently in the Premier League?

There are currently five Norwegian players in the Premier League, all having earned at least one international cap for their country. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard lead the contingent.

City winger Oscar Bobb, Burnley defensive midfielder Sander Berge and Brentford centre-back Kristoffer Ajer are also current Norway internationals.

What is Erling Haaland's next Manchester City game?

Erling Haaland's next Manchester City game in the Premier League will be against Brentford on Tuesday, February 20, with a kick-off time of 2030 CET.

The striker has struggled to replicate the dizzying heights of his debut season form under Pep Guardiola but leads the scoring charts with 16 goals to his name so far this term.

What is Martin Odegaard's next Arsenal game?

Martin Odegaard's next Arsenal game in the Premier League will be against Newcastle United on Saturday, February 24, with a kick-off time of 2100 CET.

The Norway skipper is looking to keep his team in the mix for a successful title challenge after a dramatic late collapse during the 2022-23 campaign cost them silverware.