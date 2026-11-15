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Serie C - Game Week 14 16 Nov 2026 - 14:30

Sorrento-Monopoli will be shown live on TV and streamed online. The channels and platforms carrying the match are listed below.

Monopoli visit Sorrento in Serie C Group C, with both sides chasing points to consolidate their positions in the table.

Sorrento arrive in a difficult spell. The Campanian side lost their last two league matches, going down 2-0 to Catania and then 2-1 to Team Altamura, and have gone three games without a win.

By contrast, Monopoli have a more solid record. The Apulian side have won two of their last five, including a convincing 4-2 victory away to Inter U23. After a 0-0 draw against Cosenza, they are looking for consistency.

Sixth-placed Monopoli sit just ahead of ninth-placed Sorrento in Group C. The gap is small enough for the three points at stake to reshape the standings near the top of the table.

Details of how to watch Sorrento-Monopoli live on TV and via live stream follow below.

Team news

Sorrento have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or probable line-ups. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

For Monopoli, there is likewise no confirmed information on unavailable players or the starting XI. The latest news on the Apulian side will come closer to the match.

Recent form

Winless in their last five Serie C matches, Sorrento have drawn two and lost three. The Campanian side come into the game after a 2-0 defeat to Catania, having previously lost 2-1 to Team Altamura. They have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Monopoli have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five outings. They come into the game after a 0-0 draw against Cosenza, following a 2-0 win over Audace Cerignola and a 4-2 away victory against Inter U23. Their only defeat was a 3-1 loss to Casertana. Across those five matches, the Apulian side have scored seven goals and conceded five.

Previous meetings

On 14 February 2026, Monopoli beat Sorrento 1-0 in Serie C in the sides' most recent meeting. Monopoli have won three of their last five meetings, Sorrento have won one and the other ended in a draw.

Standings

Monopoli are currently sixth in Serie C Group C, while Sorrento are ninth.