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Serie C
team-logoSorrento
team-logoMonopoli
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Sorrento v Monopoli live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Sorrento vs Monopoli
Sorrento
Monopoli
Serie C

How to watch the Serie C match between Sorrento and Monopoli, including kick-off time and team news

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Serie C - Game Week 14

Sorrento-Monopoli will be shown live on TV and streamed online. The channels and platforms carrying the match are listed below.

Monopoli visit Sorrento in Serie C Group C, with both sides chasing points to consolidate their positions in the table.

Sorrento arrive in a difficult spell. The Campanian side lost their last two league matches, going down 2-0 to Catania and then 2-1 to Team Altamura, and have gone three games without a win.

By contrast, Monopoli have a more solid record. The Apulian side have won two of their last five, including a convincing 4-2 victory away to Inter U23. After a 0-0 draw against Cosenza, they are looking for consistency.

Sixth-placed Monopoli sit just ahead of ninth-placed Sorrento in Group C. The gap is small enough for the three points at stake to reshape the standings near the top of the table.

Details of how to watch Sorrento-Monopoli live on TV and via live stream follow below.

Team news

Sorrento have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or probable line-ups. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

For Monopoli, there is likewise no confirmed information on unavailable players or the starting XI. The latest news on the Apulian side will come closer to the match.

Recent form

SOR

SOR - Form

SCA
L3-2
CAS
D0-0
INT
D1-1
ALT
L1-2
CAT
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MON

MON - Form

CAS
L3-1
INT
W2-4
ACE
W2-0
BAR
D0-0
COS
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Winless in their last five Serie C matches, Sorrento have drawn two and lost three. The Campanian side come into the game after a 2-0 defeat to Catania, having previously lost 2-1 to Team Altamura. They have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Monopoli have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five outings. They come into the game after a 0-0 draw against Cosenza, following a 2-0 win over Audace Cerignola and a 4-2 away victory against Inter U23. Their only defeat was a 3-1 loss to Casertana. Across those five matches, the Apulian side have scored seven goals and conceded five.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

SorrentoDrawMonopoli
1
1
3
Serie C
Monopoli badge
Monopoli
MON
1
Sorrento badge
Sorrento
SOR
0
FT
Serie C
Sorrento badge
Sorrento
SOR
0
Monopoli badge
Monopoli
MON
0
FT
Serie C
Sorrento badge
Sorrento
SOR
1
Monopoli badge
Monopoli
MON
2
FT
Serie C
Monopoli badge
Monopoli
MON
0
Sorrento badge
Sorrento
SOR
1
FT
Serie C
Monopoli badge
Monopoli
MON
1
Sorrento badge
Sorrento
SOR
0
FT
2Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

On 14 February 2026, Monopoli beat Sorrento 1-0 in Serie C in the sides' most recent meeting. Monopoli have won three of their last five meetings, Sorrento have won one and the other ended in a draw.

Standings

Grp. C

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PotenzaPotenzaPOT
1411213918+2135
W
W
W
D
W
2
BariBariBAR
147521911+826
W
D
D
D
D
3
CataniaCataniaCAT
147162614+1222
L
W
L
W
L
4
ScafateseScafateseSCA
145632221+121
L
W
D
L
W
5
Audace CerignolaAudace CerignolaACE
136252015+520
L
W
L
W
W
6
MonopoliMonopoliMON
13553139+420
D
D
W
W
L
7
Inter U23Inter U23INT
136252220+220
W
L
W
D
L
8
CasertanaCasertanaCAS
145541817+120
L
W
L
D
D
9
SorrentoSorrentoSOR
136251615+120
L
L
D
D
L
10
CaveseCaveseCAV
145452422+219
W
D
L
L
W
11
AZ PicernoAZ PicernoPIC
146172423+119
L
D
W
W
L
12
BarlettaBarlettaBAR
144641616018
W
W
D
L
W
13
SalernitanaSalernitanaSAL
144641617-118
W
L
D
L
D
14
CasaranoCasaranoCAS
145361822-418
W
L
D
W
L
15
Team AltamuraTeam AltamuraALT
144461321-816
L
D
W
D
W
16
GiuglianoGiuglianoGIU
145181932-1316
L
W
W
L
W
17
FoggiaFoggiaFOG
144371519-415
L
L
D
W
L
18
SavoiaSavoiaSAV
143651723-615
W
L
D
D
L
19
CosenzaCosenzaCOS
143471224-1213
W
D
W
D
L
20
CrotoneCrotoneCRO
141491222-101
L
L
L
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Monopoli are currently sixth in Serie C Group C, while Sorrento are ninth.

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