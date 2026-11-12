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Slovenia vs Switzerland: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana

At Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia host Switzerland in UEFA Nations League B. Both teams need points in the battle to top the group.

After opening their Nations League campaign with a draw against Scotland and a defeat to Switzerland, Slovenia got back on track with wins over North Macedonia and Scotland. Bošjan Cesar’s side remain under pressure in the group.

Group leaders Switzerland arrive in Ljubljana having won all four of their Nations League matches so far. The World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina is the only blemish on an otherwise strong season for Murat Yakin’s side.

Yakin must do without Granit Xhaka. The captain and midfield strategist is out with a calf injury, a significant loss for a team who rely on his experience in central midfield. Miro Muheim is also unavailable.

For Slovenia, this home match offers a chance to close the gap on the leaders. Cesar will need the individual quality of Jan Oblak and Benjamin Šeško to beat Switzerland.

Find broadcast, live stream and kick-off information below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening with Slovenia and Switzerland?

Slovenia have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive games. They most recently beat Scotland 2-1 in the Nations League, having previously lost 2-1 to Switzerland. Across those five matches, they scored six goals and conceded six.

By contrast, Switzerland have four wins and one defeat in their last five games. Yakin’s side won all four Nations League matches, including a convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland and a 2-1 win over Slovenia. Only the World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina (1-3) interrupted their winning run. They scored nine goals and conceded five during that period.

Slovenia vs Switzerland: Line-ups

Slovenia vs Switzerland: Form

Slovenia vs Switzerland: Head-to-head record

Slovenia vs Switzerland: The tables