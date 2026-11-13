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Slovenia vs Switzerland: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana

Slovenia host Switzerland at Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana in UEFA Nations League B. Both sides need points in the battle to top the group.

After an opening draw against Scotland and a defeat by Switzerland, Bošjan Cesar's side got back on track with wins against North Macedonia and Scotland. Their Nations League campaign has been inconsistent, though, and they remain under pressure in the group.

Group leaders Switzerland arrive in Ljubljana having won all four of their Nations League matches so far. The World Cup quarter-final defeat by Argentina is the only blemish on an otherwise strong season for Murat Yakin's side.

Yakin must do without Granit Xhaka. The captain and midfield strategist has a calf injury, a significant loss for a team who rely on his experience in central midfield. Miro Muheim is also unavailable.

For Slovenia, the home match offers a chance to close the gap on the leaders. Cesar will need to draw on the individual quality of Jan Oblak and Benjamin Šeško to beat Switzerland.

To watch live, check the broadcast, live stream and kick-off details below.

Slovenia and Switzerland: Recent results

Slovenia have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive games. They most recently beat Scotland 2-1 in the Nations League, having previously lost 1-2 to Switzerland. Across those five matches, they scored six goals and conceded six.

By contrast, Switzerland have four wins and one defeat in their last five matches. Yakin's side won all four Nations League games, including a 3-0 victory over Scotland and a 2-1 win against Slovenia. Only the World Cup quarter-final defeat by Argentina (1-3) interrupted their winning run. They scored nine goals and conceded five during this period.

Slovenia vs Switzerland: Line-ups

SVN SUI Injuries and Suspensions 13 E. Janza

17 D. Zec No sidelined players

Slovenia vs Switzerland: Form

Slovenia vs Switzerland: Head-to-head record

Slovenia vs Switzerland: The tables