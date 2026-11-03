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Champions League
team-logoSlavia Prague
Fortuna Arena
team-logoArsenal
GOAL-e
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Watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal
Slavia Prague
Arsenal
Champions League

Slavia Prague play Arsenal in the Champions League. But who is showing the match live on TV or streaming it today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 1
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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UEFA Champions League on TV

Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

Sl. Prague vs FC Arsenal: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Fortuna Arena

Sl. Prague and FC Arsenal kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

Sl. Prague vs FC Arsenal live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

DAZN will broadcast the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and FC Arsenal live.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening with Sl. Prague and FC Arsenal?

Slavia Prague have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they thrashed FK Jablonec 5-0 in the Czech league. Before that, they beat Brno 4-0 in the cup and drew 2-2 with Fenerbahçe in the Champions League.

With three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five competitive matches, FC Arsenal most recently won 1-0 away to FC Liverpool in the Premier League. Before that, the Gunners beat Everton 2-0 and won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest. Arsenal scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches.

SLP

SLP - Form

HRA
D0-0
FB
D2-2
BOL
D1-1
BRN
W4-0
JAB
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ARS

ARS - Form

NFO
W0-1
FCB
D2-2
EVE
W2-0
FLE
L1-1
LIV
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sl. Prague vs FC Arsenal: Line-ups

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Slavia Prague crest
Slavia Prague
SLP
Formation
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
N. DomchakN. DomchakD. ZimaD. ZimaT. HolesT. HolesS. ChaloupekS. ChaloupekM. SuleimanM. SuleimanT. VlcekT. VlcekE. AyaosiE. AyaosiD. MosesD. MosesM. SadilekM. SadilekO. KubiakO. KubiakW. NowakW. NowakD. RayaD. RayaB. WhiteB. WhiteE. KonsaE. KonsaGabrielGabrielP. HincapieP. HincapieM. MerinoM. MerinoM. DowmanM. DowmanM. ZubimendiM. ZubimendiM. Lewis-SkellyM. Lewis-SkellyC. TzolisC. TzolisV. GyoekeresV. Gyoekeres
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
3-4-2-1
Slavia Prague

Starting XI

Arsenal

Manager

  • J. Trpisovsky
  • M. Arteta

Sl. Prague vs FC Arsenal: Form

SLP

SLP - Form

HRA
D0-0
FB
D2-2
BOL
D1-1
BRN
W4-0
JAB
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ARS

ARS - Form

NFO
W0-1
FCB
D2-2
EVE
W2-0
FLE
L1-1
LIV
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sl. Prague vs FC Arsenal: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Slavia PragueDrawArsenal
0
2
3
Champions League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
FT
Europa League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
4
FT
Europa League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
1
FT
Champions League
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
7
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
0
FT
1Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

Sl. Prague vs FC Arsenal: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
4400205+1512
W
W
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4301146+89
W
L
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
4301126+69
L
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
8
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4220125+78
W
D
D
W
9
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
10
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
11
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
12
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
13
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
14
InterInterINT
420286+26
W
W
L
L
15
LASKLASKLAS
4202109+16
W
W
L
L
16
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
42028806
W
L
L
W
18
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
19
RomaRomaROM
4112108+24
L
W
L
D
20
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
22
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
411245-14
L
D
W
L
23
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
411249-54
D
L
W
L
24
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
27
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
29
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
4103814-63
L
L
W
L
30
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
4103411-73
L
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
4013410-61
D
L
L
L
35
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
4004117-160
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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