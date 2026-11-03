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UEFA Champions League on TV

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Sl. Prague vs FC Arsenal: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Fortuna Arena

Sl. Prague and FC Arsenal kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

Sl. Prague vs FC Arsenal live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

DAZN will broadcast the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and FC Arsenal live.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening with Sl. Prague and FC Arsenal?

Slavia Prague have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they thrashed FK Jablonec 5-0 in the Czech league. Before that, they beat Brno 4-0 in the cup and drew 2-2 with Fenerbahçe in the Champions League.

With three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five competitive matches, FC Arsenal most recently won 1-0 away to FC Liverpool in the Premier League. Before that, the Gunners beat Everton 2-0 and won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest. Arsenal scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Sl. Prague vs FC Arsenal: Line-ups

Sl. Prague vs FC Arsenal: Form

Sl. Prague vs FC Arsenal: Head-to-head record

Sl. Prague vs FC Arsenal: The tables