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Serie B - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Luigi Ferraris

DAZN and LaB Channel will show Sampdoria v Benevento live. Here's how to follow the match on TV and via live stream.

Sampdoria host Benevento at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa in Serie B. The teams have different objectives, and the result could shift the balance of the league table.

Sampdoria have made an inconsistent start to the season. Luca D'Angelo wants his side to climb the table, but recent results suggest they are still searching for consistency.

Benevento, by contrast, sit more comfortably in the table. Antonio Floro Flores has built a solid squad capable of picking up points against strong opponents, as recent results show.

The Ferraris is a ground steeped in history, and Sampdoria want to bring success back to it. Home support could make the difference in an evenly matched contest.

A result in Genoa would underline the strength of Benevento's footballing project. They have shown they can hold their own away from home, too.

Below are the details for following Sampdoria v Benevento live on TV and via stream.

Team news

Sampdoria manager Luca D'Angelo has not yet announced his starting line-up. No information on injuries or suspensions is currently available. Further updates will come closer to kick-off.

Benevento are in a similar position. Antonio Floro Flores has not yet released his squad list or indicated his likely starting line-up. Further details on absences and player availability will come in the hours before the match.

Recent form

Sampdoria have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five Serie B matches. They most recently beat Carrarese 1-0 away from home, having previously beaten Virtus Entella 2-0. D'Angelo's side have scored six goals and conceded five across those five games, an inconsistent run that reflects their current position in the table.

Benevento have won one, drawn three and lost one of their last five outings. Their latest result was a 1-1 draw against Avellino, while their most significant win was a 3-0 victory away to Arezzo. They have scored seven goals and conceded six in that period, with draws a feature of this stage of their season.

Previous meetings

The teams last met on 7 February 2021, drawing 1-1 in Serie A. Across the five meetings on record, Sampdoria have won twice, Benevento once, and two matches have ended in draws. In their most recent meeting at Sampdoria's ground, Benevento won 3-2 at the Ferraris in September 2020.

League table

Sampdoria are currently 14th in Serie B, while Benevento are seventh.