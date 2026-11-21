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Serie C - Game Week 15 22 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Sky Sport will show Sambenedettese v Perugia live, while NOW will stream it. Here are the details on how to follow the match.

Sambenedettese host Perugia in Serie C Group B. Both sit in the lower reaches of the table and need points to revive their fortunes.

The hosts arrive in poor form, with three defeats in their last five games. A recent 3-1 loss to Pescara underlined Sambenedettese's struggle for consistent results.

Perugia are not faring any better. They have lost three of their last five matches, and a 0-1 defeat to Torres in the most recent round worsened an already worrying league position.

Perugia have had the better of recent meetings between the sides. Their last encounter, at Sambenedettese in February 2026, ended in a 0-1 away win.

Sambenedettese are 18th in the table and Perugia are 13th. Both need points to move away from the danger zone.

Fans can follow the match live on TV or online.

Team news

Sambenedettese have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or their probable line-up. The coaching staff have not announced any absentees or named a squad.

Perugia have likewise released no information on unavailable players or those one booking away from suspension. Updates on both teams' line-ups will be available in the hours before kick-off.

Form

Sambenedettese have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five Serie C matches. They most recently lost 3-1 to Pescara, having previously gone down 2-1 to Guidonia Montecelio. Their only win in that spell was a 2-1 victory over Livorno. Across the five games, they scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Perugia have also taken one win and one draw alongside three defeats in their last five matches. A 0-1 loss to Torres in the most recent round followed a 3-2 defeat to Pianese. Their best result in that spell was a 5-1 away win over Campobasso. Across the five games, Perugia scored nine goals and conceded 12.

Previous meetings

The teams last met on 8 February 2026, when Sambenedettese hosted Perugia in Serie C and lost 0-1. Sambenedettese had sprung a surprise in the previous meeting, winning 1-2 at Perugia on 23 September 2025. Across the last five available head-to-head meetings, Perugia lead with two wins to Sambenedettese's one, alongside two draws.

League table

Sambenedettese sit 18th in Serie C Group B, while Perugia are 13th.