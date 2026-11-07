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Serie C - Game Week 13 8 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Live TV and streaming coverage of Sambenedettese v Guidonia Montecelio is available on the platforms listed below.

In Serie C Group B, Sambenedettese host Guidonia Montecelio with both sides facing different but equally pressing needs in the table.

After a 2-0 defeat to Reggiana in the last round ended their recent run of good form, the Marche-based hosts need a response. Sambenedettese sit 16th, making three points in front of their own fans a necessity.

Guidonia Montecelio arrive with a more solid recent record. Their 1-1 draw against Perugia extended the Lazio-based side's unbeaten run across the league and cup to five matches. Ninth in the group, they are aiming to climb further.

With wins in both recorded encounters, including the most recent in August 2025 and the one in March 2026, Guidonia Montecelio have added motivation for the match in the Marche.

Sambenedettese need an immediate response to avoid slipping further into the relegation zone, while Guidonia Montecelio want to maintain their consistency. Here's how to watch the match live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

For Sambenedettese, there is no official information yet on injuries, suspensions or the likely line-up. Updates on the home squad will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Guidonia Montecelio's coaching staff have likewise released no information on unavailable players or those one booking away from suspension. Updates on both teams' line-ups will follow shortly before kick-off.

Recent form

Across their last five Serie C matches, Sambenedettese have two wins, two draws and one defeat, with seven goals scored and seven conceded. They lost 2-0 to Reggiana last time out, having previously beaten Livorno 2-1 and Grosseto 3-1 away from home. Draws against Vado (2-2) and Latina (1-1) complete that run.

Guidonia Montecelio also have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five outings. The Lazio-based side drew 1-1 with Perugia last time out after a 2-0 loss to Torres. Wins over Forlì (3-2) and Pineto (1-0), plus a 1-1 draw with Pescara, complete a run in which they have scored five goals and conceded five.

Previous meetings

Of the two previous meetings, Guidonia Montecelio have won both. The most recent was on 8 March 2026, when the Lazio-based side won 1-0 away to Sambenedettese in Serie C. Sambenedettese were also the home side in the first meeting on 2 November 2025, which ended in a 0-1 defeat for the Marche-based club.

League table

In Serie C Group B, Sambenedettese sit 16th, while Guidonia Montecelio are ninth.