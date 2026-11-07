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Serie C
team-logoSambenedettese
team-logoGuidonia Montecelio
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Sambenedettese v Guidonia Montecelio live today: who is showing the match on TV and live streaming?

Sambenedettese vs Guidonia Montecelio
Sambenedettese
Guidonia Montecelio
Serie C

How to watch the Serie C match between Sambenedettese and Guidonia Montecelio, including kick-off time and team news

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Serie C - Game Week 13

Live TV and streaming coverage of Sambenedettese v Guidonia Montecelio is available on the platforms listed below.

In Serie C Group B, Sambenedettese host Guidonia Montecelio with both sides facing different but equally pressing needs in the table.

After a 2-0 defeat to Reggiana in the last round ended their recent run of good form, the Marche-based hosts need a response. Sambenedettese sit 16th, making three points in front of their own fans a necessity.

Guidonia Montecelio arrive with a more solid recent record. Their 1-1 draw against Perugia extended the Lazio-based side's unbeaten run across the league and cup to five matches. Ninth in the group, they are aiming to climb further.

With wins in both recorded encounters, including the most recent in August 2025 and the one in March 2026, Guidonia Montecelio have added motivation for the match in the Marche.

Sambenedettese need an immediate response to avoid slipping further into the relegation zone, while Guidonia Montecelio want to maintain their consistency. Here's how to watch the match live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

For Sambenedettese, there is no official information yet on injuries, suspensions or the likely line-up. Updates on the home squad will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Guidonia Montecelio's coaching staff have likewise released no information on unavailable players or those one booking away from suspension. Updates on both teams' line-ups will follow shortly before kick-off.

Recent form

SAM

SAM - Form

GRO
W1-3
LAT
D1-1
VAD
D2-2
LIV
W2-1
ACR
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
GUM

GUM - Form

PIN
W1-0
PES
D1-1
FOR
W3-2
TOR
L2-0
PER
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Across their last five Serie C matches, Sambenedettese have two wins, two draws and one defeat, with seven goals scored and seven conceded. They lost 2-0 to Reggiana last time out, having previously beaten Livorno 2-1 and Grosseto 3-1 away from home. Draws against Vado (2-2) and Latina (1-1) complete that run.

Guidonia Montecelio also have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five outings. The Lazio-based side drew 1-1 with Perugia last time out after a 2-0 loss to Torres. Wins over Forlì (3-2) and Pineto (1-0), plus a 1-1 draw with Pescara, complete a run in which they have scored five goals and conceded five.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

SambenedetteseDrawGuidonia Montecelio
1
0
1
Serie C
Guidonia Montecelio badge
Guidonia Montecelio
GUM
0
Sambenedettese badge
Sambenedettese
SAM
1
FT
Serie C
Sambenedettese badge
Sambenedettese
SAM
0
Guidonia Montecelio badge
Guidonia Montecelio
GUM
1
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

Of the two previous meetings, Guidonia Montecelio have won both. The most recent was on 8 March 2026, when the Lazio-based side won 1-0 away to Sambenedettese in Serie C. Sambenedettese were also the home side in the first meeting on 2 November 2025, which ended in a 0-1 defeat for the Marche-based club.

League table

Grp. B

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SpeziaSpeziaSPE
131120256+1935
W
W
D
W
W
2
RavennaRavennaRAV
13832227+1527
D
W
W
L
W
3
GrossetoGrossetoGRO
126512515+1023
D
W
D
W
L
4
AC Reggiana 1919AC Reggiana 1919ACR
136251915+420
L
W
L
L
W
5
PescaraPescaraPES
125431513+219
D
W
W
D
W
6
LivornoLivornoLIV
125431716+119
W
L
D
D
L
7
TorresTorresTOR
125431312+119
D
W
L
W
D
8
CampobassoCampobassoCAM
125341820-218
W
W
L
L
D
9
Atalanta U23Atalanta U23ATA
136071821-318
W
L
W
L
W
10
Guidonia MontecelioGuidonia MontecelioGUM
124531513+217
D
L
W
D
W
11
VadoVadoVAD
134541413+117
D
D
W
D
W
12
PerugiaPerugiaPER
125251618-217
D
L
W
L
W
13
LatinaLatinaLAT
123631212015
D
D
W
W
D
14
PinetoPinetoPIN
123541013-314
L
W
W
D
L
15
ForliForliFOR
132741618-213
D
L
D
L
D
16
SambenedetteseSambenedetteseSAM
122461620-410
L
W
D
D
W
17
PianesePianesePNS
12174711-410
D
D
D
D
W
18
Ostia MareOstia MareOTM
132381019-99
L
L
L
L
D
19
GubbioGubbioGUB
132381021-119
D
D
L
L
L
20
Vis PesaroVis PesaroVIS
121291126-155
D
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Serie C Group B, Sambenedettese sit 16th, while Guidonia Montecelio are ninth.

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