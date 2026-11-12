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Serie A Femminile - Game Week 7 14 Nov 2026 - 06:30

DAZN is showing Napoli Femminile vs AC Milan live. Here's how to stream the match.

Napoli Femminile host AC Milan in Serie A Femminile, with the teams close together in the table and both looking for points to consolidate their seasons.

After a mixed run, Alessandro Spugna's Napoli Femminile drew 0-0 with Lazio in the last round to end a poor spell. They have won just one of their last five league matches.

Suzanne Bakker's AC Milan have lost three of their last five matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Inter in the most recent round, and have struggled for consistency.

Against Napoli Femminile, AC Milan have had the upper hand in recent years. They won 2-0 in December 2025 and 6-0 in January 2025.

Only one place separates them in the table: Napoli are ninth and AC Milan are eighth. A win could change the balance in that part of the table.

Here's everything you need to know about watching the match live.

Team news

Alessandro Spugna has yet to name Napoli Femminile's official line-up or provide updates on injuries or suspensions. Squad updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

At AC Milan, Suzanne Bakker has not revealed the likely line-up or disclosed which players may be unavailable or suspended. Further news will follow closer to the match.

Recent form

Across their last five Serie A matches, Napoli Femminile have one win, two draws and two defeats. They drew 0-0 with Lazio most recently, having previously lost 2-1 to Roma. A 4-1 win over Sassuolo last October was the bright spot. Overall, Napoli have scored six goals and conceded five in those five matches.

AC Milan have two wins and three defeats from their last five league outings. They come into this match after a 3-0 defeat to Inter. Before that, AC Milan had lost 1-0 to Como Women and beaten Ternana Femminile 3-0. They have scored seven goals and conceded eight in those five matches.

Previous meetings

Their most recent meeting ended 0-0 at AC Milan's ground in April 2026. Across the last five meetings, AC Milan have won three times to Napoli Femminile's none, with one draw in the tally. AC Milan won 2-0 in December 2025 and 6-0 in January 2025.

League table

Napoli Femminile sit ninth in Serie A Femminile, one place behind eighth-placed AC Milan.