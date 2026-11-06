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Serie A
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoSassuolo
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Roma v Sassuolo live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Roma vs Sassuolo
Roma
Sassuolo
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Sassuolo, with kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie A - Game Week 11
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

DAZN will show Roma-Sassuolo live, with co-exclusive coverage on Sky Sport and NOW. Below are the channels available to watch the match.

On Saturday evening, Roma host Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on matchday 11 of Serie A 2026/27. Roma are looking to cement their place near the top of the table.

Gasperini wants an immediate response after Roma surrendered a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford and lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the Champions League. The schedule gives them an immediate chance to make amends.

With a win, Roma would move outright into second place, just one point behind league leaders Lazio and ahead of Inter. They cannot afford a slip-up in front of their own fans.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, arrive on the back of four consecutive defeats, conceding 16 goals in that run. Their latest setback was a 2-4 home defeat to Fiorentina, another result that exposed their defensive problems.

Without captain Domenico Berardi, Aquilani must find a way to steady a side sitting 17th and fighting to avoid relegation.

Here's everything you need to know about watching Roma-Sassuolo live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Roma vs Sassuolo Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Formation
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
4-3-3
D. VasquezD. VasquezD. GhilardiD. GhilardiM. HermosoM. HermosoE. N'DickaE. N'DickaR. MoraR. MoraN. PisilliN. Pisilliteam-logoWesleyN. MolinaN. MolinaB. CristanteB. CristanteM. SouleM. SouleD. MalenD. MalenS. TuratiS. TuratiJ. DoigJ. DoigJ. IdzesJ. IdzesD. Caleta-CarD. Caleta-CarS. WalukiewiczS. WalukiewiczN. MaticN. MaticD. BakolaD. BakolaK. ThorstvedtK. ThorstvedtA. LaurienteA. LaurienteS. EspositoS. EspositoD. BerardiD. Berardi
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
3-4-2-1
Roma

Starting XI

Sassuolo

Manager

  • G. Gasperini
  • A. Aquilani

Roma still have a question mark in goal. Gollini is highly doubtful, so Vasquez is expected to start again. Ndicka returns in defence, while Molina is in contention for a starting place. Svilar, Koné and Dybala are unavailable, joining Pellegrini and Rensch on the absentee list.

Without Berardi, who is expected back after the break, Sassuolo travel to the Olimpico also missing Ismael Koné, Leysen, Boloca, Paz and Skjellerup. Dominguez is expected to play behind Esposito and Laurienté in the attacking trio.

Recent form

ROM

ROM - Form

SBR
W4-0
NAP
D3-3
CGL
W4-2
UDI
W2-5
MUN
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SAS

SAS - Form

MIL
D1-1
FRC
L4-2
COM
L2-0
LAZ
L2-6
FIO
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/17
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Across their last five matches, Roma have won three, drawn one and lost one. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League. Before that, they beat Udinese 5-2 and Cagliari 4-2 in Serie A, with a 3-3 draw against Napoli in between. Roma have scored 16 goals and conceded 14 in those five games.

Sassuolo have taken just one draw from their last five matches, losing the other four. Their most recent game ended in a 2-4 home defeat to Fiorentina, following heavy defeats to Lazio, 2-6, and Frosinone, 2-4. They have scored nine goals and conceded 16 in that five-match spell.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

RomaDrawSassuolo
4
0
1
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
0
FT
Serie A
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
0
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
0
FT
Serie A
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
1
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
3
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
4
FT
9Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

When the teams last met in January 2026, Roma won 2-0 at home. Roma have won four of their last five Serie A meetings with Sassuolo, who have won just once.

League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
10910248+1628
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
108112613+1325
L
W
W
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
107302810+1824
W
W
D
W
D
4
ComoComoCOM
10721188+1023
W
W
W
W
D
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
106312112+921
W
L
W
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
106222414+1020
W
W
D
W
L
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
105231310+317
W
L
W
L
D
8
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
104241713+414
L
W
D
L
W
9
BolognaBolognaBOL
104241413+114
W
W
W
L
W
10
TorinoTorinoTOR
104151416-213
L
L
W
W
W
11
GenoaGenoaGEN
104151014-413
W
W
W
L
W
12
CagliariCagliariCGL
10415915-613
L
L
L
L
D
13
AtalantaAtalantaATA
103251620-411
L
D
D
L
W
14
LecceLecceLEC
103071121-109
L
L
L
W
L
15
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
10226815-78
W
D
L
L
L
16
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
102261523-88
W
D
L
L
L
17
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
102261626-108
L
L
L
L
D
18
MonzaMonzaMON
102171724-77
L
L
L
W
L
19
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
11209821-136
W
L
L
L
W
20
UdineseUdineseUDI
111281225-135
L
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In Serie A, Roma currently sit third, while Sassuolo are 17th.

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