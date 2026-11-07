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Rizespor vs. Erzurumspor FK: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 05:30 Caykur Didi Stadyumu

Rizespor host newly promoted Erzurumspor FK at Çaykur Didi Stadyumu in the Süper Lig. Both sides sit in mid-table and need points as the season progresses.

After a difficult spell, Recep Ucar's side have taken just two points from their last five league matches, losing to Trabzonspor, Çorum FK and Fenerbahçe. Rizespor need to show their strength at home.

Erzurumspor FK arrive with more momentum. Serkan Özbalta has prepared his side well: three wins from their last five away matches suggest they are stronger on the road than some might have expected.

Recent meetings between the clubs have been evenly matched, with neither side establishing a clear advantage.

Fans looking to follow the match live can find TV and streaming details below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Rizespor and Erzurumspor FK?

Over their last five competitive matches, Rizespor have recorded no wins, two draws and three defeats. They most recently drew 0-0 with Kocaelispor after losing 4-3 to Trabzonspor. Rizespor scored seven goals and conceded ten across those five games.

By contrast, Erzurumspor FK have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches. They most recently lost 3-1 to Çorum FK, having previously beaten Gaziantep FK 3-1 away and Eyüpspor 2-0. Erzurumspor FK scored seven goals and conceded four over that period.

Rizespor vs. Erzurumspor FK: Line-ups

Rizespor vs. Erzurumspor FK: Form

Rizespor vs. Erzurumspor FK: Head-to-head record

Rizespor vs. Erzurumspor FK: The tables