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Super Lig
team-logoRizespor
Caykur Didi Stadyumu
team-logoErzurumspor FK
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Rizespor vs Erzurumspor FK live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Rizespor vs Erzurumspor FK
Rizespor
Erzurumspor FK
Super Lig

Rizespor face Erzurumspor FK in the Süper Lig. But who is showing the match live on TV and via livestream today?

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Rizespor vs. Erzurumspor FK: Kick-off time

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 11
Caykur Didi Stadyumu

Rizespor host newly promoted Erzurumspor FK at Çaykur Didi Stadyumu in the Süper Lig. Both sides sit in mid-table and need points as the season progresses.

After a difficult spell, Recep Ucar's side have taken just two points from their last five league matches, losing to Trabzonspor, Çorum FK and Fenerbahçe. Rizespor need to show their strength at home.

Erzurumspor FK arrive with more momentum. Serkan Özbalta has prepared his side well: three wins from their last five away matches suggest they are stronger on the road than some might have expected.

Recent meetings between the clubs have been evenly matched, with neither side establishing a clear advantage.

Fans looking to follow the match live can find TV and streaming details below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Rizespor and Erzurumspor FK?

Over their last five competitive matches, Rizespor have recorded no wins, two draws and three defeats. They most recently drew 0-0 with Kocaelispor after losing 4-3 to Trabzonspor. Rizespor scored seven goals and conceded ten across those five games.

By contrast, Erzurumspor FK have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches. They most recently lost 3-1 to Çorum FK, having previously beaten Gaziantep FK 3-1 away and Eyüpspor 2-0. Erzurumspor FK scored seven goals and conceded four over that period.

RIZ

RIZ - Form

GOZ
D2-2
FB
L0-3
COB
L2-1
TRS
L3-4
KOB
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ERZ

ERZ - Form

SAM
W1-0
ALS
D0-0
EYU
W2-0
GAZ
W1-3
COB
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Rizespor vs. Erzurumspor FK: Line-ups

Rizespor vs Erzurumspor FK Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Ucar

Rizespor vs. Erzurumspor FK: Form

RIZ

RIZ - Form

GOZ
D2-2
FB
L0-3
COB
L2-1
TRS
L3-4
KOB
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ERZ

ERZ - Form

SAM
W1-0
ALS
D0-0
EYU
W2-0
GAZ
W1-3
COB
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Rizespor vs. Erzurumspor FK: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

RizesporDrawErzurumspor FK
1
1
3
Cup
Erzurumspor FK badge
Erzurumspor FK
ERZ
2
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
0
FT
1. Lig
Erzurumspor FK badge
Erzurumspor FK
ERZ
1
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
1
FT
1. Lig
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
3
Erzurumspor FK badge
Erzurumspor FK
ERZ
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
1
Erzurumspor FK badge
Erzurumspor FK
ERZ
4
FT
Super Lig
Rizespor badge
Rizespor
RIZ
0
Erzurumspor FK badge
Erzurumspor FK
ERZ
2
FT
5Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Rizespor vs. Erzurumspor FK: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
108112312+1125
W
W
W
W
L
2
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
107212511+1423
W
W
W
D
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
10712248+1622
W
W
W
W
W
4
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
115511711+620
W
D
W
W
L
5
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
106132012+819
D
W
L
W
L
6
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
11614139+419
W
D
W
L
L
7
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
105142410+1416
L
L
W
W
W
8
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
105142116+516
W
L
W
W
L
9
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
104332117+415
W
W
W
W
D
10
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
104241716+114
W
L
W
D
W
11
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
10424915-614
L
W
W
D
W
12
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
10334916-712
L
L
L
D
W
13
RizesporRizesporRIZ
103251115-411
D
L
L
L
D
14
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
103251218-611
W
L
L
D
L
15
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
10226613-78
L
W
L
D
D
16
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
11227919-108
L
L
L
L
L
17
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
101181026-164
L
L
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
111010330-273
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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