Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere you might face geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).

Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to watch the match.

Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Rajko Mitic

Red Star Belgrade and Inter Club d'Escaldes kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: where to watch on TV and live stream

Red Star Belgrade and Inter Club d'Escaldes: recent results

Red Star Belgrade have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they won 2-4 away to Macva Sabac in the Serbian Prva Liga. In the Conference League, Red Star drew 2-2 with FC Copenhagen after losing 2-3 to FC Lugano. They scored 14 goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Across their last five matches, Inter Club d'Escaldes have won one, drawn two and lost two. Their most recent match ended goalless against Penya Encarnada d'Andorra. In the Conference League, Escaldes lost 1-3 to Universitatea Craiova and 0-2 to Mjällby. The visitors scored eight goals and conceded eight during that period.

Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: line-ups

Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: form

Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: head-to-head record

Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: the tables