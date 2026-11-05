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Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 12 6 Nov 2026 - 13:30 Allianz Stadion

Rapid Vienna and Wolfsberger AC kick off on 06.11.2026 at 19:30.

Watch Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC live today: TV channels and streams

Rapid Vienna and Wolfsberger AC: Recent form

Five wins from their last five competitive matches have Rapid Vienna flying. The Green and Whites most recently beat Austria Vienna 2-0 in the Bundesliga, following a 3-1 victory over Hartberg and an impressive 5-1 win over Austria Lustenau. Their attack are in sparkling early-season form.

Wolfsberger AC, by contrast, arrive in Vienna with four defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently drew 1-1 with Sturm Graz, having lost to Hartberg (0-1), WSG Tirol (2-0) and Altach (3-0). WAC have taken just one point from four Bundesliga matches.

Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: Line-ups

Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: Form

Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: Head-to-head record

Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: The tables