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Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: Kick-off time
Rapid Vienna and Wolfsberger AC kick off on 06.11.2026 at 19:30.
Watch Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC live today: TV channels and streams
Rapid Vienna and Wolfsberger AC: Recent form
Five wins from their last five competitive matches have Rapid Vienna flying. The Green and Whites most recently beat Austria Vienna 2-0 in the Bundesliga, following a 3-1 victory over Hartberg and an impressive 5-1 win over Austria Lustenau. Their attack are in sparkling early-season form.
Wolfsberger AC, by contrast, arrive in Vienna with four defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently drew 1-1 with Sturm Graz, having lost to Hartberg (0-1), WSG Tirol (2-0) and Altach (3-0). WAC have taken just one point from four Bundesliga matches.
Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: Line-ups
Rapid Wien vs Wolfsberger AC Probable lineups
Manager
- J. Hoff Thorup
Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: Form
Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|11
|10
|0
|1
|33
|9
|+24
|30
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|11
|8
|3
|0
|29
|6
|+23
|27
W
W
W
D
W
|3
|11
|7
|1
|3
|26
|13
|+13
|22
W
L
W
L
D
|4
|11
|5
|4
|2
|19
|13
|+6
|19
D
D
W
W
L
|5
|11
|5
|2
|4
|20
|19
|+1
|17
W
W
L
W
D
|6
|11
|4
|4
|3
|19
|18
|+1
|16
D
D
W
W
W
|7
|11
|3
|3
|5
|14
|17
|-3
|12
L
D
W
L
L
|8
|11
|2
|4
|5
|8
|27
|-19
|10
L
D
L
D
D
|9
|11
|3
|1
|7
|11
|17
|-6
|10
D
W
L
W
L
|10
|11
|2
|2
|7
|13
|29
|-16
|8
L
L
L
L
W
|11
|11
|2
|1
|8
|10
|22
|-12
|7
L
L
L
L
D
|12
|11
|1
|3
|7
|8
|20
|-12
|6
D
L
L
L
L