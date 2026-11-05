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Bundesliga
team-logoRapid Wien
Allianz Stadion
team-logoWolfsberger AC
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC live today: who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Rapid Wien vs Wolfsberger AC
Rapid Wien
Wolfsberger AC
Bundesliga

Rapid Vienna play Wolfsberger AC in Austria’s 1. Bundesliga. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: Kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 12
Allianz Stadion

Rapid Vienna and Wolfsberger AC kick off on 06.11.2026 at 19:30.

Watch Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC live today: TV channels and streams

Rapid Vienna and Wolfsberger AC: Recent form

Five wins from their last five competitive matches have Rapid Vienna flying. The Green and Whites most recently beat Austria Vienna 2-0 in the Bundesliga, following a 3-1 victory over Hartberg and an impressive 5-1 win over Austria Lustenau. Their attack are in sparkling early-season form.

Wolfsberger AC, by contrast, arrive in Vienna with four defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently drew 1-1 with Sturm Graz, having lost to Hartberg (0-1), WSG Tirol (2-0) and Altach (3-0). WAC have taken just one point from four Bundesliga matches.

RAP

RAP - Form

LAS
W0-2
HAR
W3-1
LUS
W5-1
FVI
W0-3
WIE
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
WAC

WAC - Form

ALT
L3-0
WSG
L0-2
HAR
L1-0
HWE
L1-0
SGR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: Line-ups

Rapid Wien vs Wolfsberger AC Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Hoff Thorup

Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: Form

RAP

RAP - Form

LAS
W0-2
HAR
W3-1
LUS
W5-1
FVI
W0-3
WIE
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
WAC

WAC - Form

ALT
L3-0
WSG
L0-2
HAR
L1-0
HWE
L1-0
SGR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Rapid WienDrawWolfsberger AC
3
0
2
Bundesliga
Wolfsberger AC badge
Wolfsberger AC
WAC
0
Rapid Wien badge
Rapid Wien
RAP
3
FT
Bundesliga
Rapid Wien badge
Rapid Wien
RAP
2
Wolfsberger AC badge
Wolfsberger AC
WAC
0
FT
Bundesliga
Wolfsberger AC badge
Wolfsberger AC
WAC
1
Rapid Wien badge
Rapid Wien
RAP
2
FT
Bundesliga
Rapid Wien badge
Rapid Wien
RAP
0
Wolfsberger AC badge
Wolfsberger AC
WAC
1
FT
Bundesliga
Wolfsberger AC badge
Wolfsberger AC
WAC
5
Rapid Wien badge
Rapid Wien
RAP
1
FT
8Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Rapid Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Rapid WienRapid WienRAP
111001339+2430
W
W
W
W
W
2
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
11830296+2327
W
W
W
D
W
3
LASKLASKLAS
117132613+1322
W
L
W
L
D
4
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
115421913+619
D
D
W
W
L
5
HartbergHartbergHAR
115242019+117
W
W
L
W
D
6
RiedRiedRIE
114431918+116
D
D
W
W
W
7
WSG TirolWSG TirolWSG
113351417-312
L
D
W
L
L
8
Grazer AKGrazer AKGAK
11245827-1910
L
D
L
D
D
9
AltachAltachALT
113171117-610
D
W
L
W
L
10
Austria LustenauAustria LustenauLUS
112271329-168
L
L
L
L
W
11
Austria WienAustria WienWIE
112181022-127
L
L
L
L
D
12
Wolfsberger ACWolfsberger ACWAC
11137820-126
D
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff

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