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Serie C - Game Week 13 9 Nov 2026 - 14:30

Sky Sport will show Pineto v Vis Pesaro live on TV, while NOW will stream the match. The available channels are listed below.

Pineto host Vis Pesaro in Serie C Group B with valuable points at stake in the battle to avoid relegation. The Abruzzo side sit 14th and need a home win to move away from the danger zone.

Recent results have been mixed for Pineto. They have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five games, most recently falling 2-1 to Ravenna.

Bottom of the table, Vis Pesaro have struggled even more. The team from Marche have lost four of their last five matches, taking their only point from a 0-0 draw with Gubbio in the most recent round.

At home against a side in such poor form, Pineto have a chance to consolidate their mid-table position. They cannot afford to waste it.

For Vis Pesaro, an immediate response is vital. Poor results and worrying defensive performances have left them needing every point they can get to keep their hopes of climbing the table alive.

Below, find out how to watch Pineto v Vis Pesaro live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Pineto have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or their probable line-up. Squad updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Vis Pesaro have also made no official announcements about absences or their expected starting XI. The latest news on both squads will be available closer to kick-off.

Form

Pineto have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. A 2-1 defeat to Ravenna ended a run of consecutive victories over Gubbio (1-0) and AC Reggiana 1919 (2-0). Across those five games, Pineto have scored four goals and conceded four.

Vis Pesaro have lost four and drawn one of their last five outings. Their 0-0 draw with Gubbio followed a heavy 4-0 defeat to Ravenna. Across those five matches, the team from Marche have scored three goals and conceded six.

Head-to-head record

Pineto won 2-0 away to Vis Pesaro when the sides last met in Serie C in January 2026. Of the five available previous meetings, Pineto have one away win and four have ended 1-1. Vis Pesaro have not won any of them.

Standings

In Serie C Group B, Pineto are 14th, while Vis Pesaro are bottom in 20th place.