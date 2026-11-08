Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie C
team-logoPineto
team-logoVis Pesaro
Anggi Riwanto
Assisted by

Watch Pineto v Vis Pesaro live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Pineto vs Vis Pesaro
Pineto
Vis Pesaro
Serie C

How to watch the Serie C match between Pineto and Vis Pesaro, with kick-off time and team news

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from another part of the world where geographical restrictions may apply? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download its app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
  • Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the streaming app of the broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in with the official broadcaster to access the match.
crest
Serie C - Game Week 13

Sky Sport will show Pineto v Vis Pesaro live on TV, while NOW will stream the match. The available channels are listed below.

Pineto host Vis Pesaro in Serie C Group B with valuable points at stake in the battle to avoid relegation. The Abruzzo side sit 14th and need a home win to move away from the danger zone.

Recent results have been mixed for Pineto. They have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five games, most recently falling 2-1 to Ravenna.

Bottom of the table, Vis Pesaro have struggled even more. The team from Marche have lost four of their last five matches, taking their only point from a 0-0 draw with Gubbio in the most recent round.

At home against a side in such poor form, Pineto have a chance to consolidate their mid-table position. They cannot afford to waste it.

For Vis Pesaro, an immediate response is vital. Poor results and worrying defensive performances have left them needing every point they can get to keep their hopes of climbing the table alive.

Below, find out how to watch Pineto v Vis Pesaro live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Pineto have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or their probable line-up. Squad updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Vis Pesaro have also made no official announcements about absences or their expected starting XI. The latest news on both squads will be available closer to kick-off.

Form

PIN

PIN - Form

GUM
L1-0
PNS
D0-0
ACR
W2-0
GUB
W1-0
RAV
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
VIS

VIS - Form

GRO
L2-3
LAT
L1-0
RAV
L0-4
ATA
L2-1
GUB
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Pineto have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. A 2-1 defeat to Ravenna ended a run of consecutive victories over Gubbio (1-0) and AC Reggiana 1919 (2-0). Across those five games, Pineto have scored four goals and conceded four.

Vis Pesaro have lost four and drawn one of their last five outings. Their 0-0 draw with Gubbio followed a heavy 4-0 defeat to Ravenna. Across those five matches, the team from Marche have scored three goals and conceded six.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

PinetoDrawVis Pesaro
1
4
0
Serie C
Vis Pesaro badge
Vis Pesaro
VIS
0
Pineto badge
Pineto
PIN
2
FT
Serie C
Pineto badge
Pineto
PIN
1
Vis Pesaro badge
Vis Pesaro
VIS
1
FT
Serie C
Pineto badge
Pineto
PIN
1
Vis Pesaro badge
Vis Pesaro
VIS
1
FT
Serie C
Vis Pesaro badge
Vis Pesaro
VIS
1
Pineto badge
Pineto
PIN
1
FT
Serie C
Pineto badge
Pineto
PIN
1
Vis Pesaro badge
Vis Pesaro
VIS
1
FT
6Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored4/5

Pineto won 2-0 away to Vis Pesaro when the sides last met in Serie C in January 2026. Of the five available previous meetings, Pineto have one away win and four have ended 1-1. Vis Pesaro have not won any of them.

Standings

Grp. B

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SpeziaSpeziaSPE
131120256+1935
W
W
D
W
W
2
RavennaRavennaRAV
13922258+1729
W
W
W
L
W
3
GrossetoGrossetoGRO
136522618+823
L
D
W
D
W
4
PescaraPescaraPES
136431814+422
W
D
W
W
D
5
TorresTorresTOR
136431512+322
W
D
W
L
W
6
AC Reggiana 1919AC Reggiana 1919ACR
136251915+420
L
W
L
L
W
7
Guidonia MontecelioGuidonia MontecelioGUM
135531714+320
W
D
L
W
D
8
LivornoLivornoLIV
135531817+120
D
W
L
D
D
9
CampobassoCampobassoCAM
135441921-219
D
W
W
L
L
10
Atalanta U23Atalanta U23ATA
136071821-318
W
L
W
L
W
11
PerugiaPerugiaPER
135261821-317
L
D
L
W
L
12
VadoVadoVAD
134451516-116
L
D
W
D
W
13
ForliForliFOR
133641718-115
W
L
D
L
D
14
LatinaLatinaLAT
133641214-215
L
D
D
W
W
15
PinetoPinetoPIN
123541013-314
L
W
W
D
L
16
PianesePianesePNS
132741013-313
W
D
D
D
D
17
SambenedetteseSambenedetteseSAM
132471722-510
L
L
W
D
D
18
Ostia MareOstia MareOTM
132381019-99
L
L
L
L
D
19
GubbioGubbioGUB
132291022-128
L
D
L
L
L
20
Vis PesaroVis PesaroVIS
121291126-155
D
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Serie C Group B, Pineto are 14th, while Vis Pesaro are bottom in 20th place.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google