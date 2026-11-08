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Serie C - Game Week 13 9 Nov 2026 - 14:30

Lower-tier Italian fixtures like Pineto against Vis Pesaro often hinge on tight defensive organization and fine margins that reward sharp match research. If you prefer wagering with cryptocurrencies and instant payouts, applying our verifiedbc game bonus code unlocks generous introductory rewards.

Sky Sport will broadcast Pineto v Vis Pesaro live, while NOW will stream the match. The available channels are listed below.

Pineto host Vis Pesaro in Serie C Group B with valuable points at stake in the fight to avoid relegation. The team from Abruzzo sit 14th and want a win in front of their own fans to move away from the danger zone.

Inconsistent form has dogged Pineto. They have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five games, including a 2-1 defeat to Ravenna in their most recent match.

Vis Pesaro sit bottom of the group and are struggling most. The side from the Marche region have lost four of their last five matches and drawn the other, a 0-0 result against Gubbio in the most recent round.

For Pineto, a home game against a team in crisis offers a chance to consolidate their mid-table position. They cannot afford to waste it.

Vis Pesaro need an immediate response after a run of poor results and worrying defensive performances. Every point matters if they are to keep their hopes of climbing the table alive.

Find out how to watch Pineto v Vis Pesaro live on TV and via live stream below.

Team news

No official information is available yet on Pineto's injuries, suspensions or likely line-up. Squad updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Vis Pesaro have likewise made no official announcements about absences or their expected starting XI. Further news on both squads will follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Pineto have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. A 2-1 defeat to Ravenna ended their run of two straight wins against Gubbio (1-0) and AC Reggiana 1919 (2-0). Across those five games, Pineto have scored four goals and conceded four.

Four defeats and one draw make up Vis Pesaro's last five outings. The side from the Marche region drew 0-0 with Gubbio in their most recent match after a heavy 4-0 defeat to Ravenna. Across those five matches, Vis Pesaro have scored three goals and conceded six.

Previous meetings

In January 2026, Vis Pesaro hosted Pineto in their last Serie C meeting and lost 2-0. Across the five available previous meetings, Pineto have one away win, the other four games ended 1-1, and Vis Pesaro have no wins.

Standings

Pineto are 14th in Serie C Group B, while Vis Pesaro are bottom in 20th place.