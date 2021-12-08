WATCH: Phillips' audacious Cruyff turn that embarrassed Ibrahimovic & Kessie in Liverpool's win over AC Milan

Nat Phillips has explained the audacious Cruyff turn he produced to embarrass Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie in Liverpool's win over AC Milan.

Liverpool became the ninth team to win all six of their Champions League group-stage matches in the history of the competition after beating Milan 2-1 at San Siro on Tuesday night.

Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi grabbed the goals for the Reds, but the largest cheer from the visiting supporters arguably came when Phillips conjured up an outrageous piece of skill to deceive two of the Rossoneri's best players.

What happened?

Milan began pressing forward with extra numbers after falling behind in the 55th minute, and they looked particularly menacing in one attack which saw Ibrahimovic lay the ball off for Rade Krunic on the edge of the box.

Krunic's first touch ultimately let him down, though, with the ball subsequently falling to Phillips in the penalty area facing towards his own goal.

Ibrahimovic and Kessie both flew in to try and win the ball back from Phillips, but the Liverpool defender showed outstanding composure to change direction with a perfectly executed heel flick, leaving the Milan duo for dust.

What's been said?

Asked if it was a special moment for him on Europe's biggest stage, Phillips told reporters post-match: "Yeah, it was. I'll have to watch it back when I get the chance!

"There was no real thought process behind it, to be honest. It was just instinct and thankfully it paid off.

"I'm looking forward to watching that back."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, was seen having a word with Ibrahimovic as the two teams went down the tunnel, having quipped that the 40-year-old was "as old as my bench" before the contest.

However, the German played down any suggestion of bad blood between the pair as he told a press conference: "I met him in the tunnel, we shook hands and we didn't say much: I don't think it's such an important story."

