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Serie C - Game Week 16 28 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Fourth-placed Ospitaletto host Serie C Group A leaders Union Brescia.

Ospitaletto come into the match after a 3-1 defeat to Alcione Milano on 22 November. The loss ended a run of two straight wins against Dolomiti Bellunesi and Desenzano.

The Lombardy side's home record and recent results show they can stay near the top, but consistency remains elusive. They have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches.

Union Brescia, meanwhile, beat Renate 2-1 to make it five wins in a row and retain their lead at the top of the group.

They have scored 13 goals in their last five matches, including a 4-0 win away to Folgore Caratese, and conceded five.

Both of the two most recent meetings ended 0-0, suggesting another close contest. Here's how to watch on TV and online.

Team news

There is currently no information on unavailable or suspended Ospitaletto players, or an expected starting line-up. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Union Brescia have yet to release official information on absentees, suspensions or their line-up. We will add any updates in the hours before the match.

Recent form

Union Brescia have won their last five Serie C matches. A 2-1 win over Renate followed a 2-1 victory away to AlbinoLeffe and a 3-2 win over Arzignano Valchiampo. They have scored 13 goals and conceded five in that spell, which included a 4-0 win away to Folgore Caratese.

Ospitaletto have recorded two wins, a draw and two defeats. Their latest match was a 3-1 loss to Alcione Milano, after a 1-0 win over Dolomiti Bellunesi and an away victory against Desenzano. The Lombardy side have scored four goals and conceded five in five matches, including a 0-0 draw with Trento.

Head-to-head

Union Brescia and Ospitaletto last met in Serie C on 21 March 2026, drawing 0-0. Their previous match, on 16 November 2025, also finished 0-0. Those two meetings have produced two draws and no goals.

Standings

Union Brescia lead Serie C Group A, while Ospitaletto sit fourth.