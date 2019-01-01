WATCH: Odegaard does it again and Carvajal the matchwinner for Real Madrid- the best of LaLiga Matchday 15
Martin Odegaard was once again the star of the weekend in La Liga as the on-loan Real Madrid man inspired Real Sociedad to another victory.
The 20-year-old’s stunning strike was the icing on the cake of his side’s 4-1 demolition of Eibar and maintained his record of winning every Liga game in which he’s found the net this season (3).
His parent club, meanwhile, had to turn to a less familiar source for their winner as defender Dani Carvajal bundled in his first of the season to give Madrid a 2-1 win at Alaves.
Elsewhere, Yuri Berchiche was on hand to secure Athletic’s fourth victory in their last five Liga outings with a 2-0 triumph over Granada.
