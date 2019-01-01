Primera División

WATCH: Odegaard does it again and Carvajal the matchwinner for Real Madrid- the best of LaLiga Matchday 15

The on-loan Real Madrid man once again starred for Real Sociedad, while Los Blancos kept touch with Barça and Athletic made it four wins in five

Martin Odegaard was once again the star of the weekend in La Liga as the on-loan Real Madrid man inspired Real Sociedad to another victory.

The 20-year-old’s stunning strike was the icing on the cake of his side’s 4-1 demolition of Eibar and maintained his record of winning every Liga game in which he’s found the net this season (3).

His parent club, meanwhile, had to turn to a less familiar source for their winner as defender Dani Carvajal bundled in his first of the season to give Madrid a 2-1 win at Alaves.

Elsewhere, Yuri Berchiche was on hand to secure Athletic’s fourth victory in their last five Liga outings with a 2-0 triumph over Granada.

Click the image below to relive the excitement of Matchday 15 in La Liga.

