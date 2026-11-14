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Bundesliga
team-logoNuernberg
team-logoFC Koeln
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Nuremberg vs 1. FC Köln live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Nuernberg vs FC Koeln
Nuernberg
FC Koeln
Bundesliga

Nürnberg face 1. FC Köln in the Bundesliga. But who is showing the match live on TV and via livestream today?

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Nürnberg vs. 1. FC Köln: Kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 10

In the Frauen-Bundesliga, 1. FC Nürnberg host 1. FC Köln with the sides in different positions in the table.

Under pressure in 12th place, Nürnberg have had mixed results. Bundesliga wins against Freiburg (4-0) and Bayer Leverkusen (2-0) gave way to defeats against Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Cup and Union Berlin in the league. Consistency remains a problem.

Köln arrive in strong form. Sixth in the table, they have won twice in a row against RB Leipzig, 1-0 in the DFB Cup and, most recently, 3-1 in the Bundesliga.

Before those wins, Köln's most recent Bundesliga defeat came against VfL Wolfsburg, who beat them 3-0. Their subsequent results have put that setback into perspective.

To avoid losing touch with the top half of the table, Nürnberg need points against opponents in form.

Find out where to watch the match live and get all the broadcast information here.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Nürnberg and 1. FC Köln?

Across their last five competitive matches, Nürnberg have two wins and three defeats. Their most recent victory was an emphatic 4-0 Bundesliga win against Freiburg, followed by a 0-0 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Cup and a 2-1 defeat against Union Berlin. Nürnberg scored six goals and conceded five in that period.

Köln have three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. After a 3-0 defeat against Wolfsburg, they beat Hamburger SV (3-1), RB Leipzig in the cup (1-0) and, most recently, Leipzig again in the Bundesliga (3-1). They scored eight goals and conceded four in that period.

FCN

FCN - Form

HOF
L1-2
UNB
L2-1
LEV
W2-0
FFC
L0-0
FRE
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FCK

FCK - Form

FRE
L0-1
HSV
W3-1
WOB
L3-0
RBL
W1-0
RBL
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Nürnberg vs. 1. FC Köln: Line-ups

Nürnberg vs. 1. FC Köln: Form

FCN

FCN - Form

HOF
L1-2
UNB
L2-1
LEV
W2-0
FFC
L0-0
FRE
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FCK

FCK - Form

FRE
L0-1
HSV
W3-1
WOB
L3-0
RBL
W1-0
RBL
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Nürnberg vs. 1. FC Köln: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

NuernbergDrawFC Koeln
1
0
3
Bundesliga
Nuernberg badge
Nuernberg
FCN
1
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
FCK
2
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
FCK
3
Nuernberg badge
Nuernberg
FCN
0
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
FCK
3
Nuernberg badge
Nuernberg
FCN
4
FT
Bundesliga
Nuernberg badge
Nuernberg
FCN
1
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
FCK
3
FT
6Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals4/4
Both teams scored3/4

Nürnberg vs. 1. FC Köln: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
9900328+2427
W
W
W
W
W
2
VfL WolfsburgVfL WolfsburgWOB
9801299+2024
W
W
W
W
L
3
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
106132014+619
W
L
W
W
L
4
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtFFC
95221610+617
L
W
D
L
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenLEV
95131512+316
W
L
D
W
W
6
FC KoelnFC KoelnFCK
95041613+315
W
L
W
L
L
7
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG 1899 HoffenheimHOF
104151316-313
W
D
L
W
W
8
Union BerlinUnion BerlinUNB
103251519-411
L
D
D
W
W
9
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartSTU
93241121-1011
W
L
L
L
D
10
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
93151517-210
L
L
W
W
L
11
FreiburgFreiburgFRE
103161119-810
L
L
L
L
W
12
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
102352018+29
W
L
D
L
L
13
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
92251623-78
W
W
L
L
L
14
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
100010636-300
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
Relegation

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