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Nürnberg vs. 1. FC Köln: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 15 Nov 2026 - 10:00

In the Frauen-Bundesliga, 1. FC Nürnberg host 1. FC Köln with the sides in different positions in the table.

Under pressure in 12th place, Nürnberg have had mixed results. Bundesliga wins against Freiburg (4-0) and Bayer Leverkusen (2-0) gave way to defeats against Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Cup and Union Berlin in the league. Consistency remains a problem.

Köln arrive in strong form. Sixth in the table, they have won twice in a row against RB Leipzig, 1-0 in the DFB Cup and, most recently, 3-1 in the Bundesliga.

Before those wins, Köln's most recent Bundesliga defeat came against VfL Wolfsburg, who beat them 3-0. Their subsequent results have put that setback into perspective.

To avoid losing touch with the top half of the table, Nürnberg need points against opponents in form.

Find out where to watch the match live and get all the broadcast information here.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Nürnberg and 1. FC Köln?

Across their last five competitive matches, Nürnberg have two wins and three defeats. Their most recent victory was an emphatic 4-0 Bundesliga win against Freiburg, followed by a 0-0 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Cup and a 2-1 defeat against Union Berlin. Nürnberg scored six goals and conceded five in that period.

Köln have three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. After a 3-0 defeat against Wolfsburg, they beat Hamburger SV (3-1), RB Leipzig in the cup (1-0) and, most recently, Leipzig again in the Bundesliga (3-1). They scored eight goals and conceded four in that period.

Nürnberg vs. 1. FC Köln: Line-ups

Nürnberg vs. 1. FC Köln: Form

Nürnberg vs. 1. FC Köln: Head-to-head record

Nürnberg vs. 1. FC Köln: The tables