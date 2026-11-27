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Serie C - Game Week 16 28 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Novara and Alcione Milano meet in Serie C Group A with both sides seeking consistency. Official sources have yet to confirm the kick-off time or stadium.

Novara sit 14th and have struggled for wins. They drew 1-1 with Pro Vercelli last time out, following another 1-1 draw with Lecco.

That leaves them with one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five games. The sole victory came against Desenzano, 1-0, while Treviso and Arzignano Valchiampo both beat them 2-0.

Eighth-placed Alcione Milano arrive in better spirits. Their 3-1 win over Ospitaletto last time out ended a run of defeats to Arzignano Valchiampo and Lumezzane.

The Lombardy side score regularly but concede plenty: nine goals for and eight against in their last five games. Novara's defence will have to deal with that attacking threat.

Novara also have the better head-to-head record, having won the most recent meeting 3-0 in March 2026. Alcione will be looking to reverse that result and climb the table.

Here is how to watch Novara vs Alcione Milano live on TV and online.

Team news

No official information is currently available on Novara's manager, expected line-up, injured players or suspensions.

Alcione Milano have likewise confirmed no details on absentees or their starting XI. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Novara have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five Serie C matches, scoring three goals and conceding six. A 1-1 draw with Pro Vercelli followed another 1-1 away to Lecco. They beat Desenzano 1-0 for their only win, while Treviso and Arzignano Valchiampo both beat them 2-0.

Alcione Milano have won two and lost three, with no draws, scoring nine goals and conceding eight. Their latest result was a 3-1 win over Ospitaletto, and they also won 3-1 away to Giana Erminio. Defeats came against Arzignano Valchiampo (3-2), Lumezzane (0-1) and Carpi (1-2).

Head-to-head record

Novara won the most recent Serie C meeting 3-0 at home on 22 March 2026. Across four recorded meetings, Novara have won twice, Alcione once, and one match ended in a draw. Novara have scored six goals to Alcione's three.

Standings

Novara are 14th in Serie C Group A, while Alcione Milano sit eighth.