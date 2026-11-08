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Serie A
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoLazio
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Napoli v Lazio live today: where to watch the match on TV and online?

SSC Napoli vs Lazio
SSC Napoli
Lazio
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Lazio, with kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie A - Game Week 11
Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN will show Napoli v Lazio live and holds the rights to every Serie A match in 2026/27. The viewing options are below.

Napoli host Lazio at the Diego Armando Maradona with both teams at a delicate point in their seasons, though for opposite reasons.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli are struggling. A 2-0 league defeat to Juventus was followed by a 4-1 Champions League loss to Porto. Bednarek, Gabri Veiga and Kiwior scored, along with Samu from the penalty spot, after McTominay had equalised for Napoli in the first half. An on-pitch altercation between De Bruyne and Lucca exposed tensions within the squad, while Allegri faces growing scrutiny.

By contrast, Lazio lead Serie A after ten matches and have won five in a row. Gennaro Gattuso's side beat Cagliari 2-1 last time out to maintain their excellent form.

Captain Mattia Zaccagni injured a thigh against Cagliari, however, and could miss up to a month for Lazio. Gattuso appears inclined to start Andrea Pinamonti in his place, though Noslin remains a strong option.

Napoli already have a long list of unavailable players, including Buongiorno, Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, Neres and Spinazzola. Allegri has De Bruyne and Hojlund back, but his side need to regain their cohesion and get results before the situation becomes irreversible.

Fans can watch the match live on TV or via streaming.

Team news

SSC Napoli vs Lazio lineups

3-5-1-1
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Formation
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
4-3-3
V. Milinkovic-SavicV. Milinkovic-SavicA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniR. MarinR. MarinS. BeukemaS. BeukemaN. LangN. LangK. De BruyneK. De BruyneS. McTominayS. McTominayB. GilmourB. GilmourA. VergaraA. VergaraM. OliveraM. OliveraR. HoejlundR. HoejlundC. MandasC. MandasJ. SutaloJ. SutaloO. ProvstgaardO. ProvstgaardN. TavaresN. TavaresR. Floriani MussoliniR. Floriani MussoliniD. FrattesiD. FrattesiR. BelahyaneR. BelahyaneK. TaylorK. TaylorA. PinamontiA. PinamontiG. IsaksenG. IsaksenT. NoslinT. Noslin
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
3-5-1-1
SSC Napoli

Starting XI

Lazio

Manager

  • M. Allegri
  • G. Gattuso

Injuries rule out Favasuli, Neres, Lobotka, Buongiorno, Alisson Santos, Spinazzola, Di Lorenzo and Olivera for Napoli, while Marianucci is suspended. Allegri is expected to start Meret in goal, with Beukema, Rafa Marín and Rrahmani in defence. Vergara, McTominay, Politano, De Bruyne, Anguissa and Gilmour are expected in midfield, with Hojlund up front.

Lazio are without the injured Furlanetto, Gudmundsson and Zaccagni. Gattuso is set to start Mandas in goal, with Sutalo, Provstgaard and Floriani Mussolini in defence. Nuno Tavares, Frattesi, Taylor, Belahyane and Isaksen are expected in midfield, with Noslin and Cancellieri in the front three.

SSC Napoli

Injuries and Suspensions

Lazio

Recent form

NAP

NAP - Form

BOD
W4-3
ROM
D3-3
MON
W1-4
JUV
L2-0
POR
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LAZ

LAZ - Form

MON
W3-1
JUV
W0-3
PAR
W2-1
SAS
W2-6
CGL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Napoli have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their latest result was a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Porto, following a 2-0 Serie A loss to Juventus. Across those five games, they have scored twelve goals and conceded eleven.

Five straight league wins have taken Lazio to the top of the table. They beat Cagliari 2-1 most recently, having previously thrashed Sassuolo 6-2 away from home. Gattuso's side have scored thirteen goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

SSC NapoliDrawLazio
1
1
3
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
2
FT
Serie A
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FT
Serie A
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
1
FT
Coppa Italia
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
3
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
FT
5Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Napoli won the most recent meeting 2-0 away to Lazio in Serie A in April 2026. Across the five available previous meetings, Lazio have won twice and Napoli three times, with a 2-2 draw in February 2025. Lazio lost both Serie A meetings with Napoli in the 2025/26 season.

League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
10910248+1628
W
W
W
W
W
2
RomaRomaROM
118303110+2127
W
W
W
D
W
3
InterInterINT
108112613+1325
L
W
W
W
W
4
ComoComoCOM
10721188+1023
W
W
W
W
D
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
106312112+921
W
L
W
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
116232415+920
L
W
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
105231310+317
W
L
W
L
D
8
BolognaBolognaBOL
115241614+217
W
W
W
W
L
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
115151015-516
W
L
L
L
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
104241713+414
L
W
D
L
W
11
TorinoTorinoTOR
114251517-214
D
L
L
W
W
12
GenoaGenoaGEN
104151014-413
W
W
W
L
W
13
AtalantaAtalantaATA
103251620-411
L
D
D
L
W
14
LecceLecceLEC
113171222-1010
D
L
L
L
W
15
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
102261523-88
W
D
L
L
L
16
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
11227917-88
L
W
D
L
L
17
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
112271629-138
L
L
L
L
L
18
MonzaMonzaMON
102171724-77
L
L
L
W
L
19
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
11209821-136
W
L
L
L
W
20
UdineseUdineseUDI
111281225-135
L
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Lazio are top of Serie A, while Napoli sit eighth.

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