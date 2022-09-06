WATCH: Mbappe and Neymar combine for stunning goal in PSG's Champions League opener against Juventus

Ryan Tolmich|
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were at their best to start Tuesday's Champions League opener against Juventus, combining on an early goal.

  • Neymar and Mbappe combine for wondergoal
  • PSG begin Champions League campaign with tough test
  • French giants pushing for long-awaited European glory

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG's pursuit of a Champions League trophy began with a bang as Mbappe and Neymar combined for a wondergoal. Mbappe then went on to double his team's lead just minutes later.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe and Neymar have had their ups and downs, but they were at their best on this one. Facing their toughest opponent of the group stage, PSG's superstars made an early statement.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Following the opener against Juve, PSG will face Maccabi Haifa and Benfica as their other two group stage opponents.

Is this the year for PSG?

Mbappe and Neymar are off to a good start, but are PSG good enough to win it all?