WATCH: Magic Messi and an eight-goal thriller - the best of La Liga

The Barca man hit two stunning free-kicks, in a week of dramatic equalisers - Watch the Clear Men Champion Moments from Match Day 15

extended their lead at the top of to three points this past weekend with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over neighbours in the Catalan derby.

Lionel Messi was the star of the show at the RCDE Stadium, scoring not one but two remarkable free-kicks.

Second-placed lost ground on Barca after suffering a dramatic, last-minute equaliser at when Mouctar Diakhaby stole in to head into an empty net.

And the former defender wasn’t the only one performing last-gasp heroics.

On-loan defender Borja Mayoral netted his first goal for to ensure their eight-goal thriller at ended even at the Ipurua Municipal.

