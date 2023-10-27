How to watch and live stream UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the latest UFC PPV

UFC 295 has already had plenty of drama, without a fighter even stepping into the Octagon. We were expecting to see a huge heavyweight title clash in what could have been Jon Jones’ final hurrah.

Injury has struck, ruling the champion, many of whom believe to be the greatest ever, out for eight months.

The show must go on, and we’re all set for an exciting interim title fight as Tom Aspinall steps up for his shot at glory. Here are all the details on UFC 295…

When is UFC 295? Date and start time

UFC 295 takes place on November 11, 2023, at the home of fighting, Madison Square Garden, New York City.

We can expect the action to get underway from around 6pm ET / 3pm PT, with the main event expected around 12am PT / 9pm PT.

The early preliminary bouts will occur two hours before the main action.

How to watch UFC 295

The early preliminary and preliminary bouts are available to watch in the USA on ESPN+, the home of UFC, with the main card needing to be purchased separately.

An ESPN+ subscription can be purchased for $9.99 per month, with no contract, while you will need to get the main card. The UFC PPV main card can then be purchased at $79.99, giving you full access to all the action, with five fights on the main card, including two championship matches.

You can also get the UFC PPV package, which provides you with an annual ESPN+ subscription and all UFC PPV events. This is priced at $134.99 for the year, dropping to $109.99 per year following the first 12 months.

UFC 295 Fight Card

Main Card Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini Mackenzie Dern vs Jessica Andrade Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint-Denis

Preliminary Card Matt Schnell v Steve Erceg Tabatha Ricci v Loopy Godinez Nazim Sadykhov v Viacheslav Borshchev Mateusz Rebecki v Nurullo Aliev Dennis Buzukja v Jamall Emmers Jared Gordon v Mark Madsen John Castaneda v Kang Kyung-ho Joshua Van v Kevin Borjas