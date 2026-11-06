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Serie A Femminile - Game Week 6 7 Nov 2026 - 12:00

DAZN will broadcast Juventus-Sassuolo live. The streaming options are below.

In Serie A Femminile, Juventus host Sassuolo with both sides looking for points to improve their positions in the table. Eighth-placed Juventus want to build on their recent return to winning ways, while 12th-placed Sassuolo desperately need points.

Three consecutive league defeats to Roma, Como and AC Milan have made for difficult weeks for Isaac Guerrero's Juventus. Their last two matches have offered encouragement, though: a 4-1 away win against Austria Wien W in the Women's Champions League, followed by a 2-1 victory against Fiorentina in Florence.

Sassuolo arrive in Turin on a worrying run under Salvatore Colantuono. They have not won for some time, taking just two draws from their last five matches. They lost the other three, conceding twelve goals and scoring five across that run.

A trip to Juventus will be tough, but beating a side still searching for consistency could make a huge difference to Sassuolo's fight to avoid relegation. They cannot afford to go home empty-handed.

At home, Juventus want to consolidate their position in the table and get back into the race for the top places. A win would give them further momentum after an inconsistent season so far.

TV and live-stream details for the match are below.

Team news

Juventus manager Isaac Guerrero has reported no injuries or suspensions. The club have not released an official line-up, with updates expected in the hours before kick-off.

Likewise, Sassuolo coach Salvatore Colantuono has reported no unavailable or suspended players. The likely line-up has not yet been announced, with further news expected closer to the match.

Recent form

Across all competitions, Juventus have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Most recently, they beat Fiorentina 2-1 away in Serie A after a 4-1 win against Austria Wien W in the Women's Champions League. Before those victories, Juventus had lost three league matches in a row: 5-2 against Roma, 4-2 against Como and 1-2 against AC Milan. They scored ten goals and conceded fifteen across the five matches.

Sassuolo have drawn two and lost three of their last five Serie A matches, scoring five goals and conceding twelve. Their latest result was a 0-0 draw against Parma, following a 2-2 draw against Como.

Head-to-head record

On 1 February 2026, Juventus won the most recent meeting 4-0 at home against Sassuolo in Serie A. Juventus have won three of the five available previous meetings, with two draws and no Sassuolo wins. Juventus have scored fifteen goals in those matches to Sassuolo's eight.

League table

Juventus are eighth in Serie A Femminile, while Sassuolo are 12th.