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Serie C - Game Week 16 29 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Juventus Next Gen host Dolomiti Bellunesi in Serie C Group A. The stadium and kick-off time have yet to be announced.

The hosts arrive on the back of a 1-3 away win at Giana Erminio on 21 November. It was their second victory in five matches, following a 3-0 win over Treviso.

The young Juventus side remain inconsistent, though. That run also includes a 4-0 defeat at Lecco, a 1-1 draw with Pro Vercelli and a 2-1 loss at Trento.

Dolomiti Bellunesi have endured a difficult season. Their 1-1 draw with Carpi on 22 November ended a run of four consecutive defeats.

One point has done little to lift the Veneto side, however. They remain near the bottom of the table and have conceded 12 goals in their last five matches.

Juventus Next Gen can build on their win at Giana Erminio. Dolomiti Bellunesi need an immediate response after their draw with Carpi.

Find the TV channel and live-streaming details below.

Team news

No information is currently available on Juventus Next Gen's manager, likely line-up, injuries or suspensions. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Dolomiti Bellunesi have yet to confirm any unavailable players or a likely starting XI. We will add updates as soon as they are official.

Recent form

Juventus Next Gen have two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five Serie C matches. They most recently won 1-3 away at Giana Erminio, after beating Treviso 3-0. That run also includes a 4-0 defeat at Lecco and a 2-1 loss at Trento. Juventus have scored eight goals and conceded eight.

Dolomiti Bellunesi have one draw and four defeats in their last five matches. Their latest result was a 1-1 draw with Carpi, following a 1-0 defeat against Ospitaletto. Before that, they lost 4-2 to Pro Vercelli and 0-4 at Lecco. They have scored four goals and conceded 12 in five matches.

Head-to-head record

No data is available on recent meetings between Juventus Next Gen and Dolomiti Bellunesi.

League standings

Juventus Next Gen sit 12th in Serie C Group A, while Dolomiti Bellunesi are 20th.