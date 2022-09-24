WATCH: YouTube mega-star IShowSpeed dives into brutal tackle on KSI in Sidemen Charity Match

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed absolutely flattened fellow internet star KSI with a crunching tackle just seconds into a charity match.

Incident took place in Sideman Charity Match

Speed celebrated like he'd scored the winner!

Potential contract on offer for YouTubers

WHAT HAPPENED? Speed wasted little time getting stuck in during the annual Sidemen Charity Match at The Valley, steamrollering KSI in the opening exchanges. We think he enjoyed himself too - check it out for yourself.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The internet personalities on show offered plenty of entertainment for the sell-out crowd. By half-time the YouTube All Stars had taken a 4-3 lead over Sidemen FC, with Chunkz grabbing the pick of the goals - thrashing one home from more than 30 yards out.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPEED & KSI? All of the stars on show will have been desperate to impress in the exhibition game, with a potential League Two contract up for grabs. Earlier in the week Crawley Town revealed they would be scouting players with a view to the featuring in their upcoming FA Cup first-round tie.