'One of us!' - Watch Inter legend Wesley Sneijder mingle with fans as atmosphere builds before Champions League final

Inter Milan legend Wesley Sneijder was spotted mingling with fans ahead of the Champions League final as his old side go for European glory.

Inter face Manchester City

Italian side haven't won competition since 2009-10

Sneijder lifted trophy that season

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter legend Sneijder has been spotted arriving at the Ataturk Stadium in Turkey as the Champions League final looms. Inter last won the trophy in 2009-10, beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the final, and Sneijder played a key role in that run, hence him receiving a hero's welcome from the Italian fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter will be out to stop City from completing a treble this evening, as they have already won the Premier League and the FA Cup. Inter, by comparison, won the Coppa Italia earlier this season, so are aiming to complete a double; they finished third in Serie A.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? They are aiming to become the first Italian side to win the Champions League since they lifted the trophy 13 years ago. The only other Italian club to reach a final in that time is Juventus, doing so twice and losing twice, first to Barcelona in 2014-15 and then Real Madrid in 2016-17.