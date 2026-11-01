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Serie A Femminile
team-logoInter
team-logoLazio
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Watch Inter v Lazio live today: where to watch the match on TV and via live stream?

Inter vs Lazio
Inter
Lazio
Serie A Femminile

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Lazio, with kick-off time and team news

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or access it from another part of the world where you might face geographical restrictions? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider, such as ExpressVPN, and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomDAZN
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandDAZN
  • Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in with the official broadcaster to access the match.
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Serie A Femminile - Game Week 5

DAZN is showing the Inter-Lazio women's match live. Here's how to watch.

Inter and Lazio meet in Serie A Femminile with contrasting ambitions and recent form. David Sassarini's Inter host Gianluca Grassadonia's Lazio in a match that could affect both sides' league positions.

A heavy 6-0 defeat to OL Lyonnes in the Women's Champions League halted Inter's positive run in the league. They sit third in Serie A Femminile, reflecting the solidity Sassarini has built over the season.

Grassadonia's Lazio are having a tougher time. They sit 11th and head into this away match having lost three of their last five games.

Recent meetings favour Inter, including a convincing 5-2 win last April. That record gives Lazio another obstacle to overcome.

For Inter, this is a chance to cement their place near the top after that heavy defeat in Europe. Lazio, meanwhile, almost certainly need three points to move away from the danger zone.

Team news

Inter vs Lazio Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Sassarini

David Sassarini has yet to announce Inter's official line-up or provide information on injuries or suspensions. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Gianluca Grassadonia's Lazio, no probable line-up or news of unavailable or suspended players is currently available. Further updates are expected in the coming hours.

Recent form

INT

INT - Form

WIE
D1-1
COM
W0-2
PAR
W3-0
NAP
D0-0
OLL
L6-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
LAZ

LAZ - Form

FIO
L2-1
PAR
D0-0
ROM
L3-1
TER
L1-0
COM
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Inter have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. That defeat was the 6-0 loss to OL Lyonnes in the Women's Champions League, which interrupted a positive spell in the league. Before that, Inter beat Parma Calcio 1913 3-0 and Como Women 2-0. They kept two clean sheets across those five games.

Lazio have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five outings. They most recently drew 0-0 with Como Women after losing 1-0 to Ternana Femminile. Defeats to Roma (3-1) and Fiorentina (2-1) mean they have taken just one point from their last three away league matches.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

InterDrawLazio
4
1
0
Serie A Femminile
Inter badge
Inter
INT
5
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
2
FT
Serie A Femminile
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
FT
Serie A Femminile
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
4
Inter badge
Inter
INT
4
FT
Serie A Femminile
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
0
FT
Serie A Femminile
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
3
FT
15Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Inter beat Lazio 5-2 in April 2026 in Serie A Femminile, their most recent meeting. Across the last five meetings, Inter have won three, with one draw and one Lazio victory. The 4-4 draw in February 2025 was the closest contest in that run. Inter also won 2-0 in November 2025 and 1-0 in November 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
4400156+912
W
W
W
W
2
Calcio Como 1907Calcio Como 1907COM
5320137+611
D
D
W
W
W
3
InterInterINT
431070+710
D
W
W
W
4
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
421154+17
W
D
W
L
5
Ternana FemminileTernana FemminileTER
521257-27
D
L
W
W
L
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
420289-16
W
L
W
L
7
Como WomenComo WomenCOM
412134-15
D
D
L
W
8
S.S.D. Napoli FemminileS.S.D. Napoli FemminileNAP
41126604
D
W
L
L
9
JuventusJuventusJUV
4103812-43
L
L
L
W
10
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
502327-52
D
L
L
L
D
11
LazioLazioLAZ
402214-32
D
L
L
D
12
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
5023411-72
D
D
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
Relegation

Third-placed Inter aim to stay among the teams competing for the top spots in Serie A Femminile. Lazio are 11th and need points to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

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