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Holstein Kiel vs. Arminia Bielefeld: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Holstein Stadion

Holstein Kiel host Arminia Bielefeld at the Holstein Stadion in Kiel in a 2. Bundesliga clash with plenty at stake for both sides.

In 17th place, Kiel face an immediate threat of relegation. Tim Walter's side urgently need points to close the gap on the places outside the relegation zone.

Bielefeld arrive seventh in the table and have been considerably more stable this season. Oliver Kirch's team gained confidence from a recent 3-1 away win against Braunschweig.

A 1-0 defeat against Greuther Fürth in Kiel's most recent outing underlined the poor home form that has dogged them this season. Beating Bielefeld would lift both their league position and the mood around the club.

With momentum on their side, Bielefeld will look to take the points away from the north.

Find all the broadcast details below to follow the match live.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at Holstein Kiel and Arminia Bielefeld?

Holstein Kiel have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 1-0 at home to Greuther Fürth. Before that, Kiel beat Dynamo Dresden 3-0 and defeated Hoffenheim in the DFB Cup. Across those five matches, they scored six goals and conceded five.

Over their last five matches, Arminia Bielefeld have three wins, one draw and one defeat. They most recently won 3-1 away against Braunschweig, having lost 1-0 to Hertha BSC before that. Bielefeld scored nine times and conceded five goals during that period.

Holstein Kiel vs. Arminia Bielefeld: Line-ups

Holstein Kiel vs. Arminia Bielefeld: Form

Holstein Kiel vs. Arminia Bielefeld: Head-to-head record

Holstein Kiel vs. Arminia Bielefeld: The table