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2. Bundesliga
team-logoHolstein Kiel
Holstein Stadion
team-logoArminia Bielefeld
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Holstein Kiel vs Arminia Bielefeld live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Holstein Kiel vs Arminia Bielefeld
Holstein Kiel
Arminia Bielefeld
2. Bundesliga

Holstein Kiel play Arminia Bielefeld in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Holstein Kiel vs. Arminia Bielefeld: Kick-off time

crest
2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11
Holstein Stadion

Holstein Kiel host Arminia Bielefeld at the Holstein Stadion in Kiel in a 2. Bundesliga clash with plenty at stake for both sides.

In 17th place, Kiel face an immediate threat of relegation. Tim Walter's side urgently need points to close the gap on the places outside the relegation zone.

Bielefeld arrive seventh in the table and have been considerably more stable this season. Oliver Kirch's team gained confidence from a recent 3-1 away win against Braunschweig.

A 1-0 defeat against Greuther Fürth in Kiel's most recent outing underlined the poor home form that has dogged them this season. Beating Bielefeld would lift both their league position and the mood around the club.

With momentum on their side, Bielefeld will look to take the points away from the north.

Find all the broadcast details below to follow the match live.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at Holstein Kiel and Arminia Bielefeld?

Holstein Kiel have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 1-0 at home to Greuther Fürth. Before that, Kiel beat Dynamo Dresden 3-0 and defeated Hoffenheim in the DFB Cup. Across those five matches, they scored six goals and conceded five.

Over their last five matches, Arminia Bielefeld have three wins, one draw and one defeat. They most recently won 3-1 away against Braunschweig, having lost 1-0 to Hertha BSC before that. Bielefeld scored nine times and conceded five goals during that period.

HSK

HSK - Form

EBS
L1-0
BSC
D0-0
DOD
W3-0
TSG
W1-1
GFT
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ABI

ABI - Form

HDH
D2-2
BOC
W0-1
OSN
W2-1
BSC
L1-0
EBS
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Holstein Kiel vs. Arminia Bielefeld: Line-ups

Holstein Kiel vs Arminia Bielefeld Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Walter

Holstein Kiel vs. Arminia Bielefeld: Form

HSK

HSK - Form

EBS
L1-0
BSC
D0-0
DOD
W3-0
TSG
W1-1
GFT
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ABI

ABI - Form

HDH
D2-2
BOC
W0-1
OSN
W2-1
BSC
L1-0
EBS
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Holstein Kiel vs. Arminia Bielefeld: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Holstein KielDrawArminia Bielefeld
0
1
4
2. Bundesliga
Arminia Bielefeld badge
Arminia Bielefeld
ABI
2
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
2
FT
2. Bundesliga
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
0
Arminia Bielefeld badge
Arminia Bielefeld
ABI
2
FT
2. Bundesliga
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
2
Arminia Bielefeld badge
Arminia Bielefeld
ABI
3
FT
Club Friendlies
Arminia Bielefeld badge
Arminia Bielefeld
ABI
2
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
Arminia Bielefeld badge
Arminia Bielefeld
ABI
4
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
2
FT
7Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Holstein Kiel vs. Arminia Bielefeld: The table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hertha BerlinHertha BerlinBSC
10910238+1528
W
W
D
W
W
2
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
106312413+1121
W
L
D
D
W
3
WolfsburgWolfsburgWOB
105412514+1119
W
D
W
D
W
4
KaiserslauternKaiserslauternFCK
1053297+218
L
W
W
D
W
5
MagdeburgMagdeburgFCM
105232113+817
D
W
L
W
D
6
FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH
104331718-115
L
D
L
D
D
7
Arminia BielefeldArminia BielefeldABI
104241615+114
W
L
W
W
D
8
St. PauliSt. PauliFCP
102621212012
L
D
D
W
D
9
Greuther FuerthGreuther FuerthGFT
113351319-612
L
W
L
W
L
10
Energie CottbusEnergie CottbusCOT
112541820-211
D
L
D
D
L
11
Eintracht BraunschweigEintracht BraunschweigEBS
113261618-211
D
L
W
L
W
12
OsnabrueckOsnabrueckOSN
103251417-311
L
W
L
D
D
13
BochumBochumBOC
10325811-311
W
D
L
L
L
14
Dynamo DresdenDynamo DresdenDOD
113261520-511
W
L
L
W
D
15
Hannover 96Hannover 96H96
103251016-611
W
L
D
L
W
16
Karlsruher SCKarlsruher SCKSC
103251321-811
W
L
W
L
L
17
DarmstadtDarmstadtSVD
10235919-109
D
D
L
W
L
18
Holstein KielHolstein KielHSK
101541012-28
L
W
D
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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