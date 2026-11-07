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Bundesliga
team-logoHartberg
Profertil Arena Hartberg
team-logoAltach
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Hartberg vs Altach live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Hartberg vs Altach
Hartberg
Altach
Bundesliga

Hartberg play Altach in the Austrian 1. Bundesliga. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Hartberg vs Altach: kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 12
Profertil Arena Hartberg

TSV Hartberg host SC Rheindorf Altach at the Profertil Arena in the Austrian 1st Bundesliga. Their league positions point to momentum for one side and a need for action from the other.

Three wins in their past five competitive matches, including an emphatic 4-0 Bundesliga victory over Grazer AK, show Hartberg's progress under coach Markus Schopp. The Styrian side sit fifth and want to stay there.

After a 1-1 draw against Ried in their last Bundesliga outing, Altach sit ninth. Coach Ognjen Zaric knows they must climb the table to avoid being drawn into a relegation battle. The Vorarlberg club have shown they can compete with the league's big sides, though, beating Austria Wien 2-1.

Recent meetings between the clubs have produced narrow results and draws, with little to separate them ahead of this match in Hartberg.

Broadcast information for anyone following the match live is below.

This week's talking points: Hartberg and Altach

Hartberg have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent Bundesliga outing was the 4-0 win over Grazer AK, preceded by a 1-0 victory over Wolfsberger AC. Their only defeat was a 3-1 loss to Rapid Wien. Across those five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded five.

For Altach, the record from their past five competitive matches shows two wins, one draw and one defeat, with no result listed for one match. They drew their most recent outing 1-1 against Ried, having beaten Austria Wien 2-1 in the Bundesliga before that. A 3-0 defeat to RB Salzburg was the low point of the run. Altach scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

HAR

HAR - Form

LUS
W4-3
RAP
L3-1
WAC
W1-0
WIE
W1-1
GAK
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALT

ALT - Form

WAC
W3-0
SAL
L3-0
WIE
W2-1
GAK
W0-4
RIE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Hartberg vs Altach: line-ups

Hartberg vs Altach Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Schopp

Hartberg vs Altach: form

HAR

HAR - Form

LUS
W4-3
RAP
L3-1
WAC
W1-0
WIE
W1-1
GAK
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALT

ALT - Form

WAC
W3-0
SAL
L3-0
WIE
W2-1
GAK
W0-4
RIE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Hartberg vs Altach: head-to-head record

Head to Head

HartbergDrawAltach
2
3
0
Bundesliga
Altach badge
Altach
ALT
1
Hartberg badge
Hartberg
HAR
2
FT
Bundesliga
Hartberg badge
Hartberg
HAR
0
Altach badge
Altach
ALT
0
FT
Bundesliga
Altach badge
Altach
ALT
2
Hartberg badge
Hartberg
HAR
2
FT
Bundesliga
Hartberg badge
Hartberg
HAR
2
Altach badge
Altach
ALT
0
FT
Bundesliga
Altach badge
Altach
ALT
1
Hartberg badge
Hartberg
HAR
1
FT
7Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Hartberg vs Altach: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Rapid WienRapid WienRAP
121101399+3033
W
W
W
W
W
2
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
11830296+2327
W
W
W
D
W
3
LASKLASKLAS
117132613+1322
W
L
W
L
D
4
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
115421913+619
D
D
W
W
L
5
HartbergHartbergHAR
115242019+117
W
W
L
W
D
6
RiedRiedRIE
114431918+116
D
D
W
W
W
7
WSG TirolWSG TirolWSG
113351417-312
L
D
W
L
L
8
Grazer AKGrazer AKGAK
11245827-1910
L
D
L
D
D
9
AltachAltachALT
113171117-610
D
W
L
W
L
10
Austria LustenauAustria LustenauLUS
112271329-168
L
L
L
L
W
11
Austria WienAustria WienWIE
112181022-127
L
L
L
L
D
12
Wolfsberger ACWolfsberger ACWAC
12138826-186
L
D
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff

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