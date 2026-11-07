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Hartberg vs Altach: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 08:30 Profertil Arena Hartberg

TSV Hartberg host SC Rheindorf Altach at the Profertil Arena in the Austrian 1st Bundesliga. Their league positions point to momentum for one side and a need for action from the other.

Three wins in their past five competitive matches, including an emphatic 4-0 Bundesliga victory over Grazer AK, show Hartberg's progress under coach Markus Schopp. The Styrian side sit fifth and want to stay there.

After a 1-1 draw against Ried in their last Bundesliga outing, Altach sit ninth. Coach Ognjen Zaric knows they must climb the table to avoid being drawn into a relegation battle. The Vorarlberg club have shown they can compete with the league's big sides, though, beating Austria Wien 2-1.

Recent meetings between the clubs have produced narrow results and draws, with little to separate them ahead of this match in Hartberg.

Broadcast information for anyone following the match live is below.

This week's talking points: Hartberg and Altach

Hartberg have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent Bundesliga outing was the 4-0 win over Grazer AK, preceded by a 1-0 victory over Wolfsberger AC. Their only defeat was a 3-1 loss to Rapid Wien. Across those five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded five.

For Altach, the record from their past five competitive matches shows two wins, one draw and one defeat, with no result listed for one match. They drew their most recent outing 1-1 against Ried, having beaten Austria Wien 2-1 in the Bundesliga before that. A 3-0 defeat to RB Salzburg was the low point of the run. Altach scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Hartberg vs Altach: line-ups

Hartberg vs Altach: form

Hartberg vs Altach: head-to-head record

Hartberg vs Altach: the tables