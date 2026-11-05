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Europa League
team-logoHapoel Beer Sheva
Stadionul Rapid-Giulesti
team-logoOFI Crete
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete
Hapoel Beer Sheva
OFI Crete
Europa League

Hapoel Beer Sheva play OFI Crete in the Europa League. But who is showing or streaming the match live today?

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Europa League on TV

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Global Match Access
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Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Stadionul Rapid-Giulesti

This week's talking points: Hapoel Beer Sheva and OFI Crete

Hapoel Beer Sheva have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 4-0 to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Before that, they lost 2-1 to AZ Alkmaar and drew 0-0 with Dinamo Zagreb. Across those five matches, Beer Sheva scored five goals and conceded twelve.

Over their last five matches, OFI Crete have won two and lost three, with no draws. Most recently, they won 1-0 away at Panetolikos in the Super League. Before that came a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League and a 4-3 defeat to Kalamata. OFI scored seven goals and conceded eight during that period.

HBS

HBS - Form

SAB
W2-1
SAB
L5-2
DZG
D0-0
AZ
L2-1
GIL
L4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
OFI

OFI - Form

KAL
L4-3
B04
L0-2
PAO
W2-1
AEL
L1-0
PAT
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: line-ups

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete lineups

4-3-3
Hapoel Beer Sheva crest
Hapoel Beer Sheva
HBS
Formation
OFI Crete crest
OFI Crete
OFI
3-4-3
O. MarcianoO. MarcianoI. NachmiasI. NachmiasG. MizrahiG. MizrahiD. DiopD. DiopM. BaltaxaM. BaltaxaN. YehoshuaN. YehoshuaF. AmankwahF. AmankwahZ. AhmedZ. AhmedA. UgarrizaA. UgarrizaY. MaledeY. MaledeM. Abu RumiM. Abu RumiK. LiloK. LiloD. NikolaouD. NikolaouA. PoungourasA. PoungourasK. KrizmanicK. KrizmanicL. DickmannL. DickmannA. BouchalakisA. BouchalakisT. AndroutsosT. AndroutsosN. AthanasiouN. AthanasiouT. NussT. NussT. FountasT. FountasK. KodroK. Kodro
OFI Crete crest
OFI Crete
OFI
4-3-3
Hapoel Beer Sheva

Starting XI

OFI Crete

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Kozuch
  • C. Kontis

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: form

HBS

HBS - Form

SAB
W2-1
SAB
L5-2
DZG
D0-0
AZ
L2-1
GIL
L4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
OFI

OFI - Form

KAL
L4-3
B04
L0-2
PAO
W2-1
AEL
L1-0
PAT
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: head-to-head record

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
4400112+912
W
W
W
W
2
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
4400113+812
W
W
W
W
3
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
4
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
421143+17
W
W
D
L
11
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
421189-17
W
W
D
L
12
LyonLyonOL
421167-17
D
L
W
W
13
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
14
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
420263+36
W
W
L
L
15
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
16
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
420267-16
L
L
W
W
17
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
412194+55
D
W
D
L
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
412196+35
D
D
L
W
19
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
41126604
L
L
D
W
20
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
41126604
D
W
L
L
21
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
22
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
23
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
411238-54
L
D
L
W
24
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
25
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
26
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
410347-33
L
L
W
L
27
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
28
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
410347-33
L
L
W
L
29
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
410337-43
W
L
L
L
30
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
31
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
32
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
4013210-81
L
L
D
L
33
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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