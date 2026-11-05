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Europa League on TV

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Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadionul Rapid-Giulesti

This week's talking points: Hapoel Beer Sheva and OFI Crete

Hapoel Beer Sheva have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 4-0 to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Before that, they lost 2-1 to AZ Alkmaar and drew 0-0 with Dinamo Zagreb. Across those five matches, Beer Sheva scored five goals and conceded twelve.

Over their last five matches, OFI Crete have won two and lost three, with no draws. Most recently, they won 1-0 away at Panetolikos in the Super League. Before that came a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League and a 4-3 defeat to Kalamata. OFI scored seven goals and conceded eight during that period.

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: line-ups

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: form

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: head-to-head record

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs OFI Crete: the tables