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Hansa Rostock vs. Sonnenhof Großaspach: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Hansa Rostock host Sonnenhof Großaspach in the 3. Liga, with both teams needing points for different reasons.

After a run of poor results, Rostock are under pressure. Coach André Breitenreiter needs points to avoid losing touch with the top half of the table.

Rostock lost 2-1 to Jahn Regensburg last time out, following setbacks against Alemannia Aachen and Meppen. Time is running out, but they will hope home advantage can turn things around.

At the bottom of the table, Großaspach have little recent form to give them confidence. Coach Pascal Reinhardt faces a difficult task.

The visitors have suffered five consecutive defeats, including a 7-1 loss against Wehen Wiesbaden. Their biggest problem is in defence.

For Rostock, this is a must-win match in front of their home crowd. You can find all the live broadcast information below.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Hansa Rostock and Sonnenhof Großaspach?

Across their last five competitive matches, Hansa Rostock have one win, one draw and three defeats. They most recently lost 2-1 to Jahn Regensburg. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Fortuna Düsseldorf and lost to Alemannia Aachen (0-2) and Meppen (0-2). Their only win was a 2-0 victory over Würzburger Kickers. In those five matches, Rostock scored six goals and conceded seven.

Sonnenhof Großaspach have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 0-1 to RW Essen. Before that, Großaspach lost 2-4 to FC Augsburg in the DFB Cup and 7-1 to Wehen Wiesbaden in the league. A 3-2 win over Preußen Münster was their only bright spot. Overall, they scored nine goals and conceded 18.

Hansa Rostock vs. Sonnenhof Großaspach: Line-ups

Hansa Rostock vs. Sonnenhof Großaspach: Form

Hansa Rostock vs. Sonnenhof Großaspach: Head-to-head record

Hansa Rostock vs. Sonnenhof Großaspach: The tables