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3. Liga
team-logoHansa Rostock
team-logoSonnenhof Grossaspach
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Hansa Rostock vs Sonnenhof Großaspach live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Hansa Rostock vs Sonnenhof Grossaspach
Hansa Rostock
Sonnenhof Grossaspach
3. Liga

Hansa Rostock play Sonnenhof Großaspach in Germany’s 3. Liga. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Hansa Rostock vs. Sonnenhof Großaspach: Kick-off time

crest
3. Liga - Game Week 13

Hansa Rostock host Sonnenhof Großaspach in the 3. Liga, with both teams needing points for different reasons.

After a run of poor results, Rostock are under pressure. Coach André Breitenreiter needs points to avoid losing touch with the top half of the table.

Rostock lost 2-1 to Jahn Regensburg last time out, following setbacks against Alemannia Aachen and Meppen. Time is running out, but they will hope home advantage can turn things around.

At the bottom of the table, Großaspach have little recent form to give them confidence. Coach Pascal Reinhardt faces a difficult task.

The visitors have suffered five consecutive defeats, including a 7-1 loss against Wehen Wiesbaden. Their biggest problem is in defence.

For Rostock, this is a must-win match in front of their home crowd. You can find all the live broadcast information below.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Hansa Rostock and Sonnenhof Großaspach?

Across their last five competitive matches, Hansa Rostock have one win, one draw and three defeats. They most recently lost 2-1 to Jahn Regensburg. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Fortuna Düsseldorf and lost to Alemannia Aachen (0-2) and Meppen (0-2). Their only win was a 2-0 victory over Würzburger Kickers. In those five matches, Rostock scored six goals and conceded seven.

Sonnenhof Großaspach have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 0-1 to RW Essen. Before that, Großaspach lost 2-4 to FC Augsburg in the DFB Cup and 7-1 to Wehen Wiesbaden in the league. A 3-2 win over Preußen Münster was their only bright spot. Overall, they scored nine goals and conceded 18.

HRO

HRO - Form

WUK
W0-2
SVM
L0-2
ALA
L2-0
F95
D1-1
SSV
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SHG

SHG - Form

FCK
D2-2
PRM
W3-2
SVW
L7-1
FCA
L2-4
ESN
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Hansa Rostock vs. Sonnenhof Großaspach: Line-ups

Hansa Rostock vs Sonnenhof Grossaspach Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Breitenreiter

Hansa Rostock vs. Sonnenhof Großaspach: Form

HRO

HRO - Form

WUK
W0-2
SVM
L0-2
ALA
L2-0
F95
D1-1
SSV
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SHG

SHG - Form

FCK
D2-2
PRM
W3-2
SVW
L7-1
FCA
L2-4
ESN
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Hansa Rostock vs. Sonnenhof Großaspach: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Hansa RostockDrawSonnenhof Grossaspach
1
3
1
3. Liga
Sonnenhof Grossaspach badge
Sonnenhof Grossaspach
SHG
0
Hansa Rostock badge
Hansa Rostock
HRO
1
FT
3. Liga
Hansa Rostock badge
Hansa Rostock
HRO
0
Sonnenhof Grossaspach badge
Sonnenhof Grossaspach
SHG
1
FT
3. Liga
Hansa Rostock badge
Hansa Rostock
HRO
0
Sonnenhof Grossaspach badge
Sonnenhof Grossaspach
SHG
0
FT
3. Liga
Sonnenhof Grossaspach badge
Sonnenhof Grossaspach
SHG
0
Hansa Rostock badge
Hansa Rostock
HRO
0
FT
3. Liga
Sonnenhof Grossaspach badge
Sonnenhof Grossaspach
SHG
0
Hansa Rostock badge
Hansa Rostock
HRO
0
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored0/5

Hansa Rostock vs. Sonnenhof Großaspach: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Viktoria Koeln 1904Viktoria Koeln 1904FCK
128223115+1626
W
W
D
D
W
2
MSV DuisburgMSV DuisburgDUI
128223117+1426
D
L
D
W
W
3
RW EssenRW EssenESN
127322013+724
W
W
L
W
D
4
SaarbrueckenSaarbrueckenSAB
126242821+720
W
L
W
L
D
5
Alemannia AachenAlemannia AachenALA
126241918+120
W
W
W
L
L
6
Wehen WiesbadenWehen WiesbadenSVW
125342317+618
W
W
D
W
W
7
IngolstadtIngolstadtFCI
125341617-118
D
W
W
W
L
8
Waldhof MannheimWaldhof MannheimWMA
125162119+216
L
W
L
L
W
9
Hoffenheim IIHoffenheim IITSG
125162120+116
L
L
W
L
L
10
Fortuna DuesseldorfFortuna DuesseldorfF95
124441214-216
D
D
L
W
D
11
Hansa RostockHansa RostockHRO
124441922-316
L
D
L
L
W
12
MeppenMeppenSVM
124351617-115
D
W
D
W
D
13
VfB Stuttgart IIVfB Stuttgart IIVFB
124352123-215
D
L
W
W
D
14
Preussen MuensterPreussen MuensterPRM
124352023-315
L
W
L
L
D
15
Wuerzburger KickersWuerzburger KickersWUK
124261724-714
W
L
W
D
L
16
Jahn RegensburgJahn RegensburgSSV
123452221+113
W
L
D
D
W
17
SC VerlSC VerlVEL
123361726-912
L
L
L
D
D
18
Sonnenhof GrossaspachSonnenhof GrossaspachSHG
123361326-1312
L
L
W
D
L
19
Fortuna KoelnFortuna KoelnFOK
12246914-510
L
L
L
L
D
20
TSV HavelseTSV HavelseHAV
122461726-910
D
W
D
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

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