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2. Bundesliga
team-logoHannover 96
Heinz von Heiden-Arena
team-logoDynamo Dresden
GOAL-e
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Watch Hannover 96 vs Dynamo Dresden live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Hannover 96 vs Dynamo Dresden
Hannover 96
Dynamo Dresden
2. Bundesliga

In Germany’s 2. Bundesliga, Hannover 96 play Dynamo Dresden. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Hannover 96 face Dynamo Dresden on 01.11.2026 at 13:30.

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Streaming in Germany

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Hannover 96 vs. Dynamo Dresden: How to watch live on TV and via live stream

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Hannover 96 and Dynamo Dresden: Recent form

Hannover 96 have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 0:2 to Kaiserslautern in the DFB Cup, after a 2:0 derby defeat against Eintracht Braunschweig. Their only win in that run came against VfL Bochum, whom they beat 2:1. Hannover scored four goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Across their last five competitive matches, Dynamo Dresden have two wins, one draw and two defeats. Their latest result was a 2:0 DFB Cup win over Schalke 04. Before that, SGD lost 0:3 to Holstein Kiel in the league. Dresden scored seven goals and conceded seven in those five matches.

H96

H96 - Form

BOC
W2-1
FCM
L3-0
FCP
D1-1
EBS
L2-0
FCK
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
DOD

DOD - Form

BSC
L1-2
OSN
D1-1
FCM
W2-0
HSK
L3-0
S04
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Hannover 96 vs. Dynamo Dresden: Kick-off time

crest
2. Bundesliga - Game Week 10
Heinz von Heiden-Arena

Hannover 96 vs. Dynamo Dresden: Line-ups

Hannover 96 vs Dynamo Dresden Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Wagner

Hannover 96 vs. Dynamo Dresden: Form

H96

H96 - Form

BOC
W2-1
FCM
L3-0
FCP
D1-1
EBS
L2-0
FCK
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
DOD

DOD - Form

BSC
L1-2
OSN
D1-1
FCM
W2-0
HSK
L3-0
S04
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Hannover 96 vs. Dynamo Dresden: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Hannover 96DrawDynamo Dresden
1
3
1
2. Bundesliga
Hannover 96 badge
Hannover 96
H96
0
Dynamo Dresden badge
Dynamo Dresden
DOD
0
FT
2. Bundesliga
Dynamo Dresden badge
Dynamo Dresden
DOD
2
Hannover 96 badge
Hannover 96
H96
2
FT
2. Bundesliga
Hannover 96 badge
Hannover 96
H96
0
Dynamo Dresden badge
Dynamo Dresden
DOD
0
FT
2. Bundesliga
Dynamo Dresden badge
Dynamo Dresden
DOD
2
Hannover 96 badge
Hannover 96
H96
0
FT
2. Bundesliga
Hannover 96 badge
Hannover 96
H96
3
Dynamo Dresden badge
Dynamo Dresden
DOD
0
FT
5Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

Hannover 96 vs. Dynamo Dresden: League tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hertha BerlinHertha BerlinBSC
10910228+1428
W
W
D
W
W
2
WolfsburgWolfsburgWOB
105412514+1119
W
D
W
D
W
3
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
95312112+918
L
D
D
W
W
4
KaiserslauternKaiserslauternFCK
1053296+318
L
W
W
D
W
5
MagdeburgMagdeburgFCM
105232113+817
D
W
L
W
D
6
FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH
94321616015
D
L
D
D
W
7
Arminia BielefeldArminia BielefeldABI
104241615+114
W
L
W
W
D
8
St. PauliSt. PauliFCP
9261119+212
D
D
W
D
W
9
OsnabrueckOsnabrueckOSN
103251417-311
L
W
L
D
D
10
BochumBochumBOC
10325811-311
W
D
L
L
L
11
Energie CottbusEnergie CottbusCOT
102441820-210
L
D
D
L
D
12
Eintracht BraunschweigEintracht BraunschweigEBS
103161618-210
L
W
L
W
L
13
Greuther FuerthGreuther FuerthGFT
92341216-49
L
W
L
D
D
14
DarmstadtDarmstadtSVD
10235919-109
D
D
L
W
L
15
Holstein KielHolstein KielHSK
91531011-18
W
D
L
D
L
16
Dynamo DresdenDynamo DresdenDOD
92251118-78
L
W
D
L
D
17
Hannover 96Hannover 96H96
9225815-78
L
D
L
W
L
18
Karlsruher SCKarlsruher SCKSC
92251120-98
L
W
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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