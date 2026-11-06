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Hamburger SV vs. Gladbach: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 6 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Volksparkstadion

Hamburger SV and Gladbach kick off at 20:30 on 06.11.2026.

Hamburger SV vs. Gladbach live today: TV channel and live stream

Fans can watch the Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and Borussia Mönchengladbach live on WOW. Sky or its streaming service WOW broadcasts Friday matches exclusively. You'll need a paid subscription.

Hamburger SV vs. Gladbach: Recent form

HSV have two wins and three defeats from their last five competitive games. Most recently, they lost 1:3 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, having previously gone out of the DFB Cup to the same opponents by the same 1:3 scoreline. They also beat VfB Stuttgart (1:0) and won away at Hoffenheim (3:2). Across those five games, HSV scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Gladbach have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games. They most recently drew 0:0 with Paderborn, after a 2:0 cup win over Karlsruher SC and a 3:2 away victory in Stuttgart. Defeats to Hoffenheim (1:2) and Köln (1:2) complete their record. Gladbach scored seven goals and conceded five across those five games.

Hamburger SV vs. Gladbach: Line-ups

Hamburger SV vs. Gladbach: Form

Hamburger SV vs. Gladbach: Head-to-head record

Hamburger SV vs. Gladbach: The tables