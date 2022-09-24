WATCH: Haaland perplexed as he finds out Dias has better FIFA 23 strength stat - and Grealish is stunned too!

Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish were left baffled after finding out that Ruben Dias' physical stat is higher than the forward in FIFA 23.

Dias stronger than Haaland

Grealish could not believe either

Haaland stronger than Rodri

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland was asked to guess his physical rating in FIFA 23 to which he responded 88. However, it turns out that is Ruben Dias' rating - and it's one higher than the Norwegian's tally, much to his dismay! The Norwegian at least took solace in the face that he and Dias are stronger than midfielder Rodri, whose rating is 84.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland is one of the highest-rated players on FIFA 23 at 88. The devastating striker is also among the quickest in the game, with a pace rating of 89.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? One the pitch, once the ongoing international break is over, Haaland and co take on rivals Manchester United on October 2.