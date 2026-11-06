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Super Lig
team-logoGoztepe
Gursel Aksel Stadium
team-logoIstanbul Basaksehir
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Göztepe vs Istanbul Basaksehir live today: who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Goztepe vs Istanbul Basaksehir
Goztepe
Istanbul Basaksehir
Super Lig

Göztepe face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Süper Lig. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Göztepe vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: Kick-off time

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 11
Gursel Aksel Stadium

Göztepe host Istanbul Basaksehir at Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir in the Süper Lig. Both sides are in the top third of the table and chasing important points in the title race.

Four wins in their last five league matches underline Göztepe's strong form under coach Stanimir Stoilov. Most recently, they caught the eye with a 1:2 away win at Fenerbahçe.

After mixed results in recent weeks, Istanbul Basaksehir travel to Izmir on the back of an emphatic 5:2 win against Samsunspor. Nuri Sahin's side had previously lost 0:2 to Beşiktaş.

Göztepe are ninth and Basaksehir tenth. A win could move either side noticeably up the table.

Fans looking to watch the match live can find broadcast information below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Göztepe and Istanbul Basaksehir?

Göztepe have won four of their last five competitive matches and drawn one. Before their 1:2 away win at Fenerbahçe, they beat Eyupspor 0:4. Across those five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded just four.

In their last five matches, Istanbul Basaksehir have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat. Their 5:2 win against Samsunspor followed a 0:2 loss to Beşiktaş. Basaksehir scored twelve times and conceded five goals across those five games.

GOZ

GOZ - Form

RIZ
D2-2
EYU
W0-4
KOB
W1-2
COB
W2-0
FB
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
IBS

IBS - Form

GEN
W4-0
KSP
D0-0
GAZ
W2-1
BJK
L2-0
SAM
W5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Göztepe vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: Line-ups

Goztepe vs Istanbul Basaksehir Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Stoilov

Göztepe vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: Form

GOZ

GOZ - Form

RIZ
D2-2
EYU
W0-4
KOB
W1-2
COB
W2-0
FB
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
IBS

IBS - Form

GEN
W4-0
KSP
D0-0
GAZ
W2-1
BJK
L2-0
SAM
W5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Göztepe vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

GoztepeDrawIstanbul Basaksehir
2
0
3
Super Lig
Istanbul Basaksehir badge
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
2
Goztepe badge
Goztepe
GOZ
1
FT
Super Lig
Goztepe badge
Goztepe
GOZ
1
Istanbul Basaksehir badge
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
0
FT
Super Lig
Goztepe badge
Goztepe
GOZ
4
Istanbul Basaksehir badge
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
1
FT
Super Lig
Istanbul Basaksehir badge
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
4
Goztepe badge
Goztepe
GOZ
1
FT
Cup
Istanbul Basaksehir badge
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
3
Goztepe badge
Goztepe
GOZ
1
FT
8Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Göztepe vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
108112312+1125
W
W
W
W
L
2
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
107212511+1423
W
W
W
D
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
10712248+1622
W
W
W
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
106132012+819
D
W
L
W
L
5
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
104511511+417
D
W
W
L
D
6
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
105142410+1416
L
L
W
W
W
7
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
105142116+516
W
L
W
W
L
8
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
10514119+216
D
W
L
L
W
9
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
104332117+415
W
W
W
W
D
10
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
104241716+114
W
L
W
D
W
11
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
10424915-614
L
W
W
D
W
12
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
10334916-712
L
L
L
D
W
13
RizesporRizesporRIZ
103251115-411
D
L
L
L
D
14
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
103251218-611
W
L
L
D
L
15
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
10226613-78
L
W
L
D
D
16
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
10226917-88
L
L
L
L
L
17
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
101181026-164
L
L
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
10109328-253
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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