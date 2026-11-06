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Göztepe vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 11:00 Gursel Aksel Stadium

Göztepe host Istanbul Basaksehir at Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir in the Süper Lig. Both sides are in the top third of the table and chasing important points in the title race.

Four wins in their last five league matches underline Göztepe's strong form under coach Stanimir Stoilov. Most recently, they caught the eye with a 1:2 away win at Fenerbahçe.

After mixed results in recent weeks, Istanbul Basaksehir travel to Izmir on the back of an emphatic 5:2 win against Samsunspor. Nuri Sahin's side had previously lost 0:2 to Beşiktaş.

Göztepe are ninth and Basaksehir tenth. A win could move either side noticeably up the table.

Fans looking to watch the match live can find broadcast information below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Göztepe and Istanbul Basaksehir?

Göztepe have won four of their last five competitive matches and drawn one. Before their 1:2 away win at Fenerbahçe, they beat Eyupspor 0:4. Across those five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded just four.

In their last five matches, Istanbul Basaksehir have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat. Their 5:2 win against Samsunspor followed a 0:2 loss to Beşiktaş. Basaksehir scored twelve times and conceded five goals across those five games.

Göztepe vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: Line-ups

Göztepe vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: Form

Göztepe vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: Head-to-head record

Göztepe vs. Istanbul Basaksehir: League table