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Serie C
team-logoGiana Erminio
team-logoCittadella
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Giana Erminio v Cittadella live today: who is showing the match on TV and streaming it live?

Giana Erminio vs Cittadella
Giana Erminio
Cittadella
Serie C

How to watch the Serie C match between Giana Erminio and Cittadella, with kick-off time and team news

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Serie C - Game Week 13

Sky Sport will broadcast Giana Erminio v Cittadella live, while NOW will stream the match.

Giana Erminio host Cittadella in Serie C Group A. The two sides sit at opposite ends of the table and have very different objectives.

After consecutive wins against Union Brescia and Desenzano, the hosts lost 3-1 to Alcione Milano in the last round. That defeat halted their climb and sent them back into the danger zone.

Group leaders Cittadella arrive looking solid. A 1-0 win over Treviso in their last outing strengthened their lead, following victories over Arzignano Valchiampo and Novara in the preceding weeks.

While Cittadella sit first, Giana are 16th. Giana Erminio must play with courage, knowing every point matters in their bid to move away from the danger zone.

For Cittadella, the match is a chance to reaffirm their lead and keep delivering results in response to their pursuers.

Find the available TV channels and live-stream details below.

Team news

Giana Erminio have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or their probable line-up. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Likewise, Cittadella have no confirmed news on unavailable or absent players. The coaching staff will announce their final selections shortly before the match.

Recent form

GIA

GIA - Form

TRE
D0-0
REN
D2-2
BRE
W2-1
DES
W1-2
ALC
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CIT

CIT - Form

ALB
L1-2
NOV
W0-2
ARZ
W1-0
BRE
L2-1
TRE
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Giana Erminio have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five Serie C matches. A 3-1 loss to Alcione Milano ended a run of consecutive 2-1 wins against Desenzano and Union Brescia. Before those victories, they drew 2-2 with Renate and 0-0 with Treviso. Across those five matches, Giana scored six goals and conceded eight.

In their last five outings, Cittadella have three wins, one defeat and no draws. They beat Treviso 1-0 in the last round, having previously beaten Arzignano Valchiampo 1-0 and Novara 2-0. Their two defeats came against AlbinoLeffe (2-1) and Union Brescia (2-1). Across those five matches, Cittadella scored five goals and conceded five.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

Giana ErminioDrawCittadella
1
0
3
Serie C
Cittadella badge
Cittadella
CIT
0
Giana Erminio badge
Giana Erminio
GIA
2
FT
Serie C
Giana Erminio badge
Giana Erminio
GIA
0
Cittadella badge
Cittadella
CIT
2
FT
Serie C
Giana Erminio badge
Giana Erminio
GIA
0
Cittadella badge
Cittadella
CIT
1
FT
Serie C
Cittadella badge
Cittadella
CIT
1
Giana Erminio badge
Giana Erminio
GIA
0
FT
2Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals0/4
Both teams scored0/4

Cittadella won the most recent meeting 2-0 at home in April 2026. Giana also lost 2-0 at home in December 2025. Across the four previous meetings available, Cittadella have won three times and have never lost to Giana Erminio in Serie C.

Standings

Grp. A

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CittadellaCittadellaCIT
121002196+1330
W
L
W
W
L
2
Union BresciaUnion BresciaBRE
138412611+1528
W
W
W
L
W
3
TrentoTrentoTRE
12660176+1124
D
W
W
W
D
4
Arzignano ValchiampoArzignano ValchiampoARZ
136341915+421
L
D
W
L
W
5
OspitalettoOspitalettoOSP
125431811+719
D
L
L
W
D
6
TrevisoTrevisoTRE
12543129+319
L
W
W
L
D
7
Alcione MilanoAlcione MilanoALC
134632119+218
L
W
L
W
D
8
LeccoLeccoLEC
124531811+717
W
D
W
D
D
9
AlbinoLeffeAlbinoLeffeALB
124531917+217
W
D
D
L
W
10
PergolettesePergolettesePGT
124531212017
L
W
W
W
D
11
LumezzaneLumezzaneLUM
134451417-316
W
D
L
L
D
12
DesenzanoDesenzanoDES
123451014-413
L
L
L
W
W
13
NovaraNovaraNOV
123451116-513
W
L
D
L
W
14
Dolomiti BellunesiDolomiti BellunesiDBE
13346918-913
W
L
L
L
L
15
Pro VercelliPro VercelliPRO
133461121-1013
L
D
W
L
L
16
AC CarpiAC CarpiCAP
123361626-1012
L
W
W
L
L
17
Giana ErminioGiana ErminioGIA
122551317-411
L
W
W
D
D
18
Juventus Next GenJuventus Next GenJNG
122551219-711
D
L
W
D
L
19
RenateRenateREN
121561416-28
W
D
L
D
D
20
Folgore CarateseFolgore CarateseFRC
121471121-107
L
D
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Serie C Group A in 2026/27, Cittadella are first and Giana Erminio are 16th.

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