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Getafe vs Brighton: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Coliseum

On 05.11.2026, Getafe and Brighton kick off at 21:00.

Getafe vs Brighton live today: TV and live-stream details

RTL+ will broadcast Getafe vs Brighton live. You can stream the match there.

Getafe and Brighton: Recent results

Getafe have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat Sevilla FC 3-1 in the league, having previously lost 4-0 to Athletic Bilbao and 5-2 to FC Lugano in the Conference League. Bordalás' team scored eleven goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.

With three wins from their last five competitive matches, Brighton are in strong form. They most recently beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Premier League, following a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace. Brighton also lost 2-0 to Liverpool and drew 0-0 with FK Jablonec in the Conference League. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded four.

Getafe vs Brighton: Line-ups

Getafe vs Brighton: Form

Getafe vs Brighton: Head-to-head record

Getafe vs Brighton: The tables