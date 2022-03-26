Watch: Gerrard & Rivaldo score as Barcelona beat Liverpool in legends match
Daniel Edwards
Getty Images
Rivaldo and Steven Gerrard led the way in a thrilling legends match between Barcelona and Liverpool on Saturday, which ended 2-1 in the Catalans' favour.
Stars like Edgar Davids, Giovanni and Javier Saviola lined up on the Barca side, while Gerrard was joined by Reds favourites Jamie Carragher, Jerzy Dudek, Dirk Kuyt and Steve McManaman among other Kop idols of yesteryear.
It proved to be an enthralling encounter, ultimately decided by Rivaldo's cool finish from the penalty spot past 2005 Champions League hero Dudek.
