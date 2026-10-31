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Serie A
team-logoFrosinone
Stadio Benito Stirpe
team-logoTorino
GOAL-e
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Watch Frosinone v Torino live today: where can you watch the match on TV and via live stream?

Frosinone vs Torino
Frosinone
Torino
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Frosinone and Torino, including kick-off time and team news

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Serie A - Game Week 10
Stadio Benito Stirpe

DAZN will show Frosinone v Torino exclusively. It holds the rights to all 380 matches in the 2026/27 Serie A season. Here are the options for subscribing and watching live.

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How to watch Frosinone v Torino with a VPN

Travelling abroad or trying to access your usual streaming services from another part of the world? You may run into geographical restrictions. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

A VPN such as ExpressVPN gives you a secure, encrypted online connection. By virtually changing your location to a country where the match is being broadcast, you can bypass geographical restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

Frosinone's Stadio Benito Stirpe hosts the Serie A meeting between Massimiliano Alvini's Frosinone and Ignazio Abate's Torino in the tenth round of the 2026/27 season.

Fresh from thrashing Lecce 5-1 in the last round, Frosinone are in excellent form. The result underlined Alvini's side's status as one of the league's most prolific attacking teams. Newly promoted Frosinone occupy a European place and show no sign of wanting to give up ground.

Torino, meanwhile, must respond to a 3-1 home defeat by Como that ended their run of three consecutive wins. They remain a solid side, but a trip to the Benito Stirpe looks anything but straightforward.

Abate's players had shown character and consistency in the preceding weeks, and Adams and Simeone are set to continue as the strike partnership. Injuries will, however, leave the Torino manager without several players.

With an almost full squad available and recent results lifting the camp, Alvini has reason for confidence. Frosinone play with the hunger of a side who know they can achieve something historic this season.

Here's how to watch the match live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Frosinone vs Torino Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC
Formation
Torino crest
Torino
TOR
3-5-2
L. PalmisaniL. PalmisaniG. CalvaniG. CalvaniG. BracagliaG. BracagliaA. OyonoA. OyonoG. CittadiniG. CittadiniG. CaloG. CaloP. MasiniP. MasiniG. KvernadzeG. KvernadzeR. SchmidR. SchmidF. GhedjemisF. GhedjemisA. RaimondoA. RaimondoL. PerriL. PerriA. IsmajliA. IsmajliP. ComuzzoP. ComuzzoS. CocoS. CocoA. CacciamaniA. CacciamaniD. BragancaD. BragancaR. BelghaliR. BelghaliN. VlasicN. VlasicK. Fitz-JimK. Fitz-JimG. SimeoneG. SimeoneC. AdamsC. Adams
Torino crest
Torino
TOR
4-2-3-1
Frosinone

Starting XI

Torino

Manager

  • M. Alvini
  • I. Abate

Florian Grillitsch is Frosinone's only unavailable player. Alvini is expected to start Lorenzo Palmisani in goal, with Gabriele Calvani, Gabriele Bracaglia, Anthony Oyono and Giorgio Cittadini in defence. Giacomo Calo, Patrizio Masini, Giorgi Kvernadze, Romano Schmid and Fares Ghedjemis are expected to feature in midfield, with Antonio Raimondo in attack.

Torino have four absentees: Niccolò Fortini, Rolando Mandragora, Franco Israel and Ricardo Rodriguez are out through injury. Abate is expected to turn to Lucas Perri in goal, with Ardian Ismajli, Pietro Comuzzo and Saul Coco in defence. Alessio Cacciamani, Daniel Bragança, Rafik Belghali and Kian Fitz-Jim are expected in midfield, with Nikola Vlasic as an attacking midfielder behind the Adams-Simeone partnership.

Form

FRC

FRC - Form

BEN
W2-1
NAP
L3-0
SAS
W4-2
ATA
D4-4
LEC
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
TOR

TOR - Form

BOL
D1-1
UDI
W2-1
PAR
W0-3
MON
W3-2
COM
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Across their last five Serie A matches and friendlies, Frosinone have three wins, one draw and one defeat, scoring 17 goals and conceding eight. They arrive after that emphatic 5-1 win over Lecce, which followed a 4-4 draw with Atalanta. Before those games, Alvini's side beat Sassuolo 4-2 and lost 3-0 to Napoli.

Torino have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five Serie A matches, with eight goals scored and seven conceded. The 3-1 defeat by Como followed three consecutive wins, including a 3-2 victory over Monza and a 3-0 win at Parma. A 1-1 draw with Bologna is their only other result without a win in that period.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

FrosinoneDrawTorino
1
2
2
Serie A
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
0
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
0
FT
Serie A
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
0
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
0
FT
Coppa Italia
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
1
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
2
FT
Serie A
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
1
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
2
FT
Serie A
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
3
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
2
FT
4Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The sides last met on 21 April 2024, when Torino and Frosinone drew 0-0 in Serie A. Their last five available meetings have produced two wins apiece and one draw. Those results include Frosinone's 2-1 Coppa Italia win in November 2023 and Torino's 3-2 victory in 2018.

League table

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
98102510+1525
W
W
W
W
D
2
LazioLazioLAZ
9810227+1525
W
W
W
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
10730278+1924
W
W
D
W
D
4
ComoComoCOM
9621178+920
W
W
W
D
L
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
95311811+718
L
W
W
D
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
95222214+817
W
D
W
L
W
7
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
94231711+614
W
D
L
W
D
8
BolognaBolognaBOL
104241413+114
W
W
W
L
W
9
JuventusJuventusJUV
94231110+114
L
W
L
D
W
10
TorinoTorinoTOR
94141414013
L
W
W
W
D
11
CagliariCagliariCGL
9414813-513
L
L
L
D
W
12
AtalantaAtalantaATA
93241617-111
D
D
L
W
L
13
GenoaGenoaGEN
9315813-510
W
W
L
W
L
14
LecceLecceLEC
93061019-99
L
L
W
L
L
15
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
92251422-88
L
L
L
D
L
16
MonzaMonzaMON
102171724-77
L
L
L
W
L
17
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
91261121-105
D
L
L
L
D
18
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
9126515-105
D
L
L
L
W
19
UdineseUdineseUDI
10127922-135
L
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
9108619-133
L
L
W
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Sixth-placed Frosinone have exceeded expectations in Serie A this season. Torino sit tenth and need points to climb the table and move closer to the European places.

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