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Serie C - Game Week 15 21 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Sky Sport will show Folgore Caratese v Arzignano Valchiampo live, while NOW will stream the match. Here's how to follow it.

Folgore Caratese host Arzignano Valchiampo in Serie C Group A. The bottom side face opponents firmly in contention for the top places.

Folgore Caratese have gone five league games without a win, recording three draws and two defeats. The heavy 4-0 defeat to Union Brescia left its mark, but a recent 2-2 draw with league leaders Cittadella showed they can respond.

Arzignano, by contrast, arrive in good form. The Veneto side beat Alcione Milano 3-2 in their last match, consolidating their position in the upper reaches of the group and boosting their hopes of climbing further.

Every point matters for Folgore as they try to climb off the bottom. They will need to make home advantage count against opponents in form.

Arzignano will want to build on their win over Alcione and confirm their status as one of the strongest sides in Group A. Another away victory would strengthen their ambitions further.

Here's how to follow Folgore Caratese v Arzignano Valchiampo live on TV and online.

Team news

Folgore Caratese have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or predicted line-ups. Updates will be added in the hours before kick-off.

Arzignano Valchiampo have likewise confirmed no news on player availability or absences. They will announce their final team selections close to the match.

Recent form

Folgore Caratese go into this match with no wins, three draws and two defeats in their last five Serie C outings. They drew 2-2 with Cittadella in their last match, following a 0-0 draw with Carpi. Their heaviest defeat in that period was the 4-0 loss to Union Brescia. Across those five games, Folgore have scored four goals and conceded ten.

Arzignano Valchiampo have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games. They beat Alcione Milano 3-2 in their last match, following a 2-0 win over Novara. A 1-1 draw with Lumezzane and defeats to Union Brescia (3-2) and Cittadella (1-0) complete their run. Arzignano have scored nine goals and conceded eight in that period.

Previous meetings

No data on previous meetings between Folgore Caratese and Arzignano Valchiampo is currently available. The available information does not document a head-to-head meeting between the two teams.

League table

Folgore Caratese are bottom of Serie C Group A in 20th place, while Arzignano Valchiampo are fifth.