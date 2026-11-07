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Serie C - Game Week 13 8 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Folgore Caratese v AC Carpi is live on Sky Sport and available to stream on NOW. Here's how to follow the match.

Folgore Caratese host AC Carpi in Serie C Group A. The sides arrive in very different form, but their league positions mean neither can afford to take this match lightly.

Four defeats in their last five league matches have left Folgore Caratese in a difficult spell. A heavy 4-0 loss to Union Brescia in the last round made their already critical league position worse.

After consecutive wins over Lumezzane and Alcione Milano, AC Carpi looked set to climb the table. Then came a heavy 5-0 defeat by Renate in the last round, tempering those hopes.

With Folgore Caratese 20th and AC Carpi 15th, the points matter to both sides. Safety remains their priority.

To watch the two struggling sides live on TV or via streaming, here's what you need to know.

Team news

No official information is available yet on injuries, suspensions or likely line-ups for Folgore Caratese. Updates will follow when the coaching staff announce them closer to kick-off.

AC Carpi have likewise given no confirmed details on unavailable or suspended players, or any indication of their starting line-up. Further details should emerge in the hours before the match.

Recent form

Folgore Caratese have no wins, one draw and four defeats from their last five Serie C matches. Most recently, Union Brescia beat them 4-0. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Lecco and lost 2-0 to Treviso. Across those five matches, Folgore Caratese have scored three goals and conceded ten.

AC Carpi have two wins and three defeats in their last five outings. They beat Lumezzane 3-1 and Alcione Milano 2-1 in consecutive matches before Renate handed them a heavy 5-0 defeat in the last round. Across those five matches, Carpi have scored six goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-head record

No data is available on previous meetings between Folgore Caratese and AC Carpi, so their head-to-head record remains undetermined.

League table

Folgore Caratese sit 20th in Serie C Group A, while AC Carpi are 15th.