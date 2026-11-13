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Serie A Femminile - Game Week 7 14 Nov 2026 - 12:00

DAZN will broadcast Fiorentina-Lazio Women live. Here is how to watch the match via live stream.

Fiorentina host Lazio in Serie A Femminile, with the two sides arriving in contrasting form and chasing different goals.

Fourth in the table, Pablo Pinones-Arce's Fiorentina want to build on a convincing league campaign. Their 0-4 away win against Ternana in the last round underlined the squad's solidity.

Gianluca Grassadonia's Lazio, by contrast, sit 11th and have gone five matches without a win, losing three of them.

While Fiorentina are aiming to stay near the top, Lazio need points to climb the table.

Fiorentina won the sides' most recent meeting 2-1 in May 2026 and are favourites again.

Find out how to watch live on TV or via stream, along with the kick-off time and latest team news.

Team news

Pablo Pinones-Arce has reported no injuries or suspensions for Fiorentina. The club have yet to announce an official line-up, with updates expected in the hours before kick-off.

For Lazio, Gianluca Grassadonia has likewise given no official word on unavailable or suspended players. Further squad news will follow as soon as it is available.

Recent form

Fiorentina have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five Serie A games. They beat Ternana 0-4 away in their latest outing, while their most recent defeat was a 1-2 loss to Juventus. Six goals scored and four conceded over that period point to solid, consistent attacking form.

Without a win in their last five league outings, Lazio have drawn two and lost three. They drew 0-0 with Napoli Women last time out, having previously lost 3-0 to Inter. One goal scored and seven conceded across those five games show their difficulties at both ends.

Head-to-head record

On 17 May 2026, Fiorentina beat Lazio 2-1 at home in their most recent Serie A Femminile meeting. Looking at the last five meetings between the sides, Lazio have won three times to Fiorentina's two, with a 2-2 draw dating back to February 2022. The results show how closely contested this fixture has been, even if Fiorentina won the latest encounter.

League table

In Serie A Femminile, Fiorentina are fourth while Lazio are 11th in the table.