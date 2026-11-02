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Champions League
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoAston Villa
GOAL-e
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Watch FC Barcelona vs Aston Villa live today: who is showing the match on TV and live stream?

Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Champions League

FC Barcelona play Aston Villa in the Champions League. But who is showing or streaming the match live on TV and online today?

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from another part of the world where you might face geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone or tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 1
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account with the official broadcaster or log in to watch the match.
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Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Spotify Camp Nou

FC Barcelona and Aston Villa kick off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa live on TV and online

DAZN will show FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa live. The link below takes you straight to the broadcast.

FC Barcelona and Aston Villa: Recent results

FC Barcelona have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat Deportivo Alavés 6:1 at home, following defeats to Real Madrid (1:2) and Paris Saint-Germain (2:4). Before that, Barcelona won 5:2 away at Real Betis and 4:1 against Galatasaray in the Champions League. They scored 18 goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Aston Villa have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently drew 1:1 with Fulham in the Premier League, having lost 0:3 to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup before that. Their 2:1 win against Manchester City stands out. In the Champions League, Villa most recently beat Viking 3:1. They scored eight times and conceded seven across all five matches.

BAR

BAR - Form

GAL
W1-4
BET
W2-5
PSG
L4-2
RMA
L1-2
ALA
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
AVL

AVL - Form

NEW
W0-1
VIK
W3-1
MCI
W2-1
BOU
L3-0
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Line-ups

Barcelona vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
J. GarciaJ. GarciaA. BaldeA. BaldeJ. CanceloJ. CanceloP. CubarsiP. CubarsiG. MartinG. MartinA. GordonA. GordonRodriRodriF. LopezF. LopezL. YamalL. YamalPedriPedriRaphinhaRaphinhaZ. SuzukiZ. SuzukiV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefM. CashM. CashI. MaatsenI. MaatsenP. TorresP. TorresB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. GomesJ. GomesAlysson EdwardAlysson EdwardI. MbayeI. MbayeJ. McGinnJ. McGinnN. JacksonN. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
Barcelona

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Manager

  • H. Flick
  • U. Emery

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Form

BAR

BAR - Form

GAL
W1-4
BET
W2-5
PSG
L4-2
RMA
L1-2
ALA
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
AVL

AVL - Form

NEW
W0-1
VIK
W3-1
MCI
W2-1
BOU
L3-0
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Head-to-head record

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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