WATCH: Erling Haaland runs the gauntlet! Man City striker given painful guard of honour after breaking Premier League goal record

Pep Guardiola's players celebrated Erling Haaland's record-breaking strike with a painful guard of honour after their 3-0 win over West Ham.

Haaland breaks Premier League scoring record

Has scored 35 goals in 31 league outings

Striker congratulated after the match

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City players and staff gave Haaland a guard of honour after he wrote his name into the history books by scoring his 35th Premier League goal of the season on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium, although it came at a cost as he was given plenty of hard slaps on the back. Haaland is now the highest scorer in a single Premier League season in the English top flight and was all smiles after the final whistle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker's goal came in a 3-0 win over West Ham that took Guardiola's side back to the top of the table. The defending champions are now one point above Arsenal with a game in hand on the Gunners.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland will be looking to add to his 35 Premier League goals on Saturday when the Cityzens take on Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.