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Serie B - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 13:30 Stadio Carlo Castellani

DAZN and LaB Channel will show Empoli v Pisa live. Here's how to follow the match on TV and via live stream.

Empoli host Pisa at the Stadio Carlo Castellani for a Tuscan derby between two Serie B sides with very different ambitions and recent form.

Matteo Andreoletti's Empoli have gone five matches without a win. Three draws and two defeats have left the hosts 18th in the table.

Paolo Bianco's Pisa arrive in a stronger position, sitting eighth. The visitors have mixed positive results with a few setbacks but remain one of the most in-form teams in the upper reaches of the table.

Consecutive defeats against Cesena and LR Vicenza have increased the pressure on Empoli, who need points to move away from the danger zone.

Pisa drew 2-2 against Sudtirol in the last round, a result that has done little to dent their ambitions. They also recently beat Cremonese 3-1.

Both sides have plenty at stake in this Tuscan derby. Here's how to follow it live.

Team news

Empoli manager Matteo Andreoletti has not yet announced a probable line-up. The club have provided no official information on injuries or suspensions, with any updates due closer to kick-off.

Pisa manager Paolo Bianco has not announced any unavailable or suspended players either. The club will confirm their probable line-up in the hours before the match.

Recent form

Empoli have drawn three and lost two of their last five Serie B matches. Their last positive result came on 7 November, a 2-2 draw against Calcio Padova, while defeats against Cesena (1-2) and LR Vicenza (0-2) have weighed on the team's morale. They have scored six goals and conceded eight in that spell.

Pisa have won one, drawn three and lost one of their last five matches. They drew 2-2 against Sudtirol in the last round, having previously beaten Cremonese 3-1. Bianco's side have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Previous meetings

The sides last met on 17 August 2026 in the Coppa Italia, drawing 1-1. In the available previous Serie B meetings, Empoli won two of three, beating Pisa 3-1 (October 2020) and 2-1 (February 2020). Pisa drew 1-1 in February 2021 and won a friendly 3-2 in July 2025.

League table

Empoli currently sit 18th in Serie B, while Pisa are eighth.