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Serie C - Game Week 15 22 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Sky Sport will show Desenzano v AlbinoLeffe live, with NOW streaming the match. Here's how to watch.

Desenzano and AlbinoLeffe meet in Serie C Group A with very different objectives for the season.

Desenzano come into the match in poor form. The Lombardy side have won just one of their last five games, and four consecutive defeats have hurt their league position. A 3-3 draw against Renate last time out ended that losing run, but consistency remains elusive.

AlbinoLeffe's form has fluctuated. The Seriana Valley side have lost their last two matches, most recently going down 2-1 to Union Brescia, after beating Pergolettese 3-2 at the end of October.

Desenzano are 13th in the table, while AlbinoLeffe are 10th. With little between them, both sides have plenty riding on the three points.

Here's how to follow the match live on TV and online.

Team news

Desenzano have released no official information on injuries, suspensions or their likely starting line-up. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

AlbinoLeffe have likewise made no official announcements about unavailable or suspended players. Further details will emerge closer to the match.

Recent form

Desenzano have one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five Serie C matches. A 3-3 draw against Renate was their latest result, following four consecutive defeats that included a 1-0 loss to Ospitaletto and a 2-1 loss to Giana Erminio. They have scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five games.

AlbinoLeffe have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five outings. The Seriana Valley side lost 2-1 to Union Brescia last time out, having previously lost 2-1 to Trento. Their most recent win was a 3-2 victory over Pergolettese. They have scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Head-to-head record

No data is available on the last five head-to-head meetings between Desenzano and AlbinoLeffe.

League table

In Serie C Group A, Desenzano sit 13th and AlbinoLeffe 10th.